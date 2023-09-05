We had a short reminder of summer this week with a few days reaching the low 90s under sunny skies. A new pattern has emerged, though, featuring temps in the 60s during the day and dipping down into the 40s overnight. This weekend, Sept. 9-10, will be comfortable and dry under mostly sunny skies. Rain clouds come in starting Monday, Sept. 11, with temps continuing in the 60-40 trend. This is the time of year for strategically placing circular stacks of hay in the field. (photo by Mike Dunn)
