Conditions are comfortable and holding steady as we go through the first week of August. Daytime temps are projected to remain in the low 80s and high 70s with nighttime temps dipping into the low-to-mid 50s, good sleeping weather. The prep preseason football practices kick off on Monday, Aug. 7, with preseason practices for the other sports starting Wednesday, Aug. 9. Some of the Lake City football players participating in the recent three-day camp enjoyed a refreshing water break. (photo by Mike Dunn)
