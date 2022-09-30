Commissioners question whether resource millage meant adding new deputies

REED CITY — The Osceola County finance committee is no closer to solidifying its 2023 budget proposal after a special meeting held Thursday.
Budget discussions have been under way for several months, and as a deadline of Dec. 31 creeps closer, the committee has to return to the drawing board. County residents and employees were in attendance Thursday to voice their concerns regarding some department cuts that were suggested at a previous committee meeting, particularly with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Committee members proposed capping sheriff’s department staff at six road deputies and four school resource officers in a Tuesday, Sept. 20, meeting. They also proposed cutting down the K-9 unit and implementing a hiring freeze.
Although some of the suggestions were not officially added to the proposal, Sheriff Mark Cool and Undersheriff Jed Avery came to Thursday’s meeting to advocate for the addition of deputies to their team, as opposed to a hiring freeze.
Avery said the school resource officer millage has caused a misunderstanding between the Board of Commissioners and the sheriff’s department. He and Sheriff Cool, as well as several attending citizens, were under the impression that the department would be receiving four additional deputies as a result of the millage, but the county intended for the officers to come from those who were already employed within the department, including two deputies currently in training.
“That is a huge concern for us,” Avery said. “When we were out there pushing for that millage, our understanding was that we were putting four officers in the schools, not taking away four people from the road positions.”
Finance Committee Chairperson and District 7 Commissioner Sally Momany then explained to Avery the board’s understanding of what the millage would do. She said based on the fact that the department has already elected to move two of its road deputies over to the schools, in addition to its two officers currently in training, hiring additional staff was not necessary.
Avery rebutted that although reallocating those deputies to the schools is the department’s plan, he assumed the empty road patrol positions would be filled with new hires.
The confusion has put budget discussions at a standstill. When the meeting began, Momany and County Coordinator Tim Ladd stated that they had brought the proposed deficit down from $480,000 to $46,000 through staffing cuts. By the meeting’s conclusion, the deficit had climbed to $806,000, due to several proposal amendments.
Ladd and Momany had originally proposed a reduction of hours for two part-time employees — a detective in the sheriff’s department and the Emergency Management Office Manager — and the redesignation of full-time IT employees to part-time. Additionally, they proposed the removal of an animal shelter.
Together, these cuts contributed to the $46,000 deficit, but after hearing from members of the public, the sheriff’s department, animal control, IT and emergency management, Ladd, Momany and Treasurer Tonia Hartline took a brief recess to crunch new numbers based on the audience’s requests.
Upon returning, the announced the new deficit of $806,000, which prompted District 1 Commissioner Mark Gregory to share his inability to support a more than $300,000 deficit increase.
“My job as a county commissioner is to propose a balanced budget,” he said. “And it’s hard for me to go from last year to this year with $200,000 worse in deficit. We are still going to have to make some cuts.”
Gregory added that if the county continue to offset its deficit with the general fund balance, then they would eventually go bankrupt, which he said isn’t an option. He recommended that the committee and the commissioners continue to take a hard look at where cuts can be made. If not, then he believes offsetting the deficit would take an extreme hiring freeze.
District 6 Commissioner Jim Custer offered up his agreement with Gregory and said they would need to implement a policy that states, if an employee were to leave or retire, then that position would not be able to be filled.
Before the meeting’s adjournment, Sheriff Cool said the department would accept only two new hires if it could be put on the books to discuss the hire of two more deputies next year. Gregory replied that if it’s possible next year, discussion could be had.
Following the meeting, Ladd told the Cadillac News that the committee would be going back to the drawing board and that further discussion of the budget would be added to the agenda for Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
