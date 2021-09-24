McBain
• What: Fundraiser for Bovens
• Info: Vogel Center CRC will be holding a fundraising dinner for Tim and Jen Boven who lost everything in a house fire earlier this year. Dinner will be Lasagna and salad.
• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
• Place: 1789 East Stoney Corners Road
Reed City
• What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
• Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: 249 W. Upton Ave.
• Cost: $10
Cadillac
• What: Paint the tiles fundraiser
• Info: Get your creative fix on! Reservations necessary to allow for social distancing. Temperature taken at the door. Masks required. Make your reservation for one of the three time slots at upnorthartsinc.com.
• Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; noon to 1:30 p.m.; and 2 to 3:30 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
• Cost: Adults $30, minors $20
Reed City
• What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
• Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: 249 W. Upton Ave.
• Cost: $10
Cadillac
• What: Northern Lites Readers Theatre
• Info: We’re back and we’re laughing! Join us for jokes, quotes and anecdotes.
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
• Cost: Free
Reed City
• What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
• Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: 249 W. Upton Ave.
• Cost: $10
Cadillac
• What: VanderWall office hours
• Info: The office hours are open to residents of the 35th District to express their opinions about state government or to request assistance with a state issue.
• Time: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, 222 North Lake St.
Reed City
•• What: Scrabble hour
• Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
• Place: 829 South Chestnut St
What: Tiny Art Show kits ready for pickup
• Info: Painting kits available for pickup. Art will be displayed during the Tiny Art Show at the library from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29 in honor of Bob Ross’ birthday.
Tuesday, Sept 28
Reed City
What: Reed City Area District Library movie nights
Info: Showing the Indiana Jones series. Every Tuesday in September. Join the library for a free showing in the community room.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: 829 South Chestnut St
Wednesday, Sept 29
Reed City
What: Story hour: Animal Tracks
Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: 829 South Chestnut St
Saturday, Oct 2
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}
Cost: $10
Sunday, Oct 3
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}
Cost: $10
Tuesday, Oct 5
Lake City
What: Missaukee County Democratic Party meeting
Info: Visit www.missaukeecountydems.com for updates and information.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Missaukee County Annex Building, 105 S Canal St.
Friday, Oct 8
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}
Cost: $10
Saturday, Oct 9
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}
Cost: $10
Sunday, Oct 10
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}
Cost: $10
Friday, Oct 15
Cadillac
What: German dinner benefit
Info: Emmanuel Lutheran Church invites you to a delicious homemade German dinner. Dinner tickets can be purchased at the door. Take out is available. Proceeds will benefit Foster Closet of Michigan Wexford-Missaukee and the continued ministries at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Place: 11198 E. Division St
Cost: Adults, $10; Children ages 3 to 12, $5; Family, $30; Children under 3, free
