Sunday, Aug. 8

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Fish and Duck Decoy Sporting Collectible Show

Info: Rain or shine: over 30 vendors, tank available to test and swim decoys, demonstrations by local carvers, spears, lures, reels, poles and much more.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Market in Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St.

Merritt

What: 28th Annual Strawberry Social and Country Music Festival

Info: Different country music bands and artists will be performing including Marilyn’s Down Home Country Band, Marilyn Myers and Pictures of Grace. Strawberries and ice cream will be available during the event.

Time: 1 to 5 p.m.

Place: Merritt Park Pavilion

Monday, Aug. 9

Cadillac

What: TOPS

Info: Weekly weight loss support group.

Time: 5 to 5:50 p.m. weigh in: 6 p.m. meeting

Place: Zion Lutheran Churn; 350 Pearl St.

Cost: First meeting free. $32 yearly membership with $4 monthly dues

Contact: Dot Thompson; tigs_ma@msn.com or (616)460-2659

What: Clam Lake Band: Best of the (shortened) season

Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 46th season of free musical entertainment at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

Reed City

What: Scrabble

Info: Join other Scrabble enthusiasts for some gaming fun.

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S Chestnut St

What: Vaccine Clinic

Info: Central Michigan District Health Department will be offering a free vaccine clinic in Reed City. No appointment in necessary.

Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

Place: 22054 Professional Dr

Cost: Free

What: Escape from Dr. Johnson's Lab Zombie Apocolyse

Info: Can you escape before the zombies get you? Aug. 9 thru Aug. 13. Suitable for teens and adults. Registration required.

Time: Varies

Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S Chestnut St

Cost: Free

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Cadillac

What: The Lord of the Ground Watermelon Carving

Info: Carving artist Patrick Harrison will be doing his amazing work on watermelons. Come by and he will show you that there's more than one way to skin a melon.

Time: 3 to 6:45 p.m.

Place: Library Community Room: 411 S Lake St

Cost: Free

Reed City

What: Summer Story Hour

Info: Story hour will be outside weather permitting.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S Chestnut St

Cost: Free

Thursday, Aug. 12

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First-time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Pace: VSV Park: 3740 South 41 Road, Cadillac

Cost: Free

Contact: Steve Birdwell (231)884-3547 and leave a message

Monday, Aug. 16

Reed City

What: Book Sale

Info: Aug. 16 thru Aug. 20 during library hours. Donations in good condition will be accepted. Please limit to two or three boxes or bags at a time.

Time: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S Chestnut St

Tuesday, Aug 17

Reed City

What: Meet and Greet the new library director

Info: Come in and say hi to our new director, Melissa Rohen. Snacks and refreshments available.

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S Chestnut St

Thursday, Aug. 19

Cadillac

What: North Star Quilters Guild

Info: Group of quilters from the Cadillac area who gather for fellowship and fun. Meet the first and third Thursday of every month. Third Thursday has additional business meeting and show and tell from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Place: 315 E Pine St.