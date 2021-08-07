Sunday, Aug. 8
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Fish and Duck Decoy Sporting Collectible Show
Info: Rain or shine: over 30 vendors, tank available to test and swim decoys, demonstrations by local carvers, spears, lures, reels, poles and much more.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Market in Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St.
Merritt
What: 28th Annual Strawberry Social and Country Music Festival
Info: Different country music bands and artists will be performing including Marilyn’s Down Home Country Band, Marilyn Myers and Pictures of Grace. Strawberries and ice cream will be available during the event.
Time: 1 to 5 p.m.
Place: Merritt Park Pavilion
Monday, Aug. 9
Cadillac
What: TOPS
Info: Weekly weight loss support group.
Time: 5 to 5:50 p.m. weigh in: 6 p.m. meeting
Place: Zion Lutheran Churn; 350 Pearl St.
Cost: First meeting free. $32 yearly membership with $4 monthly dues
Contact: Dot Thompson; tigs_ma@msn.com or (616)460-2659
What: Clam Lake Band: Best of the (shortened) season
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 46th season of free musical entertainment at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Reed City
What: Scrabble
Info: Join other Scrabble enthusiasts for some gaming fun.
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S Chestnut St
What: Vaccine Clinic
Info: Central Michigan District Health Department will be offering a free vaccine clinic in Reed City. No appointment in necessary.
Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
Place: 22054 Professional Dr
Cost: Free
What: Escape from Dr. Johnson's Lab Zombie Apocolyse
Info: Can you escape before the zombies get you? Aug. 9 thru Aug. 13. Suitable for teens and adults. Registration required.
Time: Varies
Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S Chestnut St
Cost: Free
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Cadillac
What: The Lord of the Ground Watermelon Carving
Info: Carving artist Patrick Harrison will be doing his amazing work on watermelons. Come by and he will show you that there's more than one way to skin a melon.
Time: 3 to 6:45 p.m.
Place: Library Community Room: 411 S Lake St
Cost: Free
Reed City
What: Summer Story Hour
Info: Story hour will be outside weather permitting.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S Chestnut St
Cost: Free
Thursday, Aug. 12
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First-time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Pace: VSV Park: 3740 South 41 Road, Cadillac
Cost: Free
Contact: Steve Birdwell (231)884-3547 and leave a message
Monday, Aug. 16
Reed City
What: Book Sale
Info: Aug. 16 thru Aug. 20 during library hours. Donations in good condition will be accepted. Please limit to two or three boxes or bags at a time.
Time: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S Chestnut St
Tuesday, Aug 17
Reed City
What: Meet and Greet the new library director
Info: Come in and say hi to our new director, Melissa Rohen. Snacks and refreshments available.
Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S Chestnut St
Thursday, Aug. 19
Cadillac
What: North Star Quilters Guild
Info: Group of quilters from the Cadillac area who gather for fellowship and fun. Meet the first and third Thursday of every month. Third Thursday has additional business meeting and show and tell from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Place: 315 E Pine St.
