Cadillac
• What: Why Genealogy
• Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.
• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Old Naval Reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suite B.
Reed City
• What: Euchre
• Info: All ages welcome.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Reed City Senior Center, 219 E. Todd Ave.
Cadillac
• What: Al-Anon meeting
• Info: Every Friday morning.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
• Time: 11 a.m.
Reed City
• What: Afternoon Bingo
• Info: Everyone welcome
• Time: Early Birds: 11:30 a.m.; Regular Bingo: Noon.
• Place: Reed City Senior Center, 219 E. Todd Ave.
Cadillac
• What: North Star Quilters Guild
Info: Group of quilters from the Cadillac area who gather for fellowship and fun. Meet the first and third Thursday of every month. Third Thursday has an additional business meeting and show and tell from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Place: 315 E Pine St.
What: Why Genealogy
Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.
Time: Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.
Place: Old Naval Reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suite B.
Reed City
What: Euchre
Info: All ages welcome.
Time: Noon
Place: Reed City Senior Center, 219 E Todd Ave.
Tuesday, Sept 7
Lake City
What: Missaukee County Democratic Party Meeting
Info: For more information, email williamsleif@gmail.com
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Missaukee County Annex Building, 105 S. Canal St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.