Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra
• Info: Rehearsals
• Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Place: MTMS band room
• What: Cadillac V.F.W. Post 6864 Meeting
• Time: 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
• Place: AMVets Post 110, 127 Cass Street
• Info: Meetings are the second Tuesday of each Month
• What: Up North Arts Community Arts Meeting
• Place: Up North Arts Community Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Contact: Peggy at hoard@netonecom.net
• What: 15-B MEA-Retired Chapter Meeting
• Info: First meeting of the year, covering plans and contract situations for all local associations.
• Time: 1 p.m., optional lunch at 11:30 a.m.
• Where: Cadillac MEA Office, optional lunch at After 26 Cafe
Cadillac
• What: Adult Writing Group
• Info: The library is starting an Adult Writing Group! Join us for the Introduction Meeting. Ages 18 or older.
• Time: 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford County Library
Manton
• What: Fundraiser Dance
• Time: 5:30 p.m.
• Info: Lunch and old-style country dance. Square-dancing and classic country music. “Country Rhythm” is performing live.
• Cost: Donation at the door
• Contact: (231) 824-6329
Reed City
• What: Book Sale
• Info: Used Book sale at the Reed City Library, half off Friday
• Time: all day Monday through Friday, Sept. 22nd
• Place: Reed City Public Library
Luther, Ashton and Leroy
• What: 140th Anniversary Celebration of Ashton, LeRoy and Luther United Methodist Churches
• Info: Learn and celebrate the history of the three churches. Lunch will be at LeRoy at 1:00 p.m.
• Time: Luther: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Ashton: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. LeRoy: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
• Place: Luther, Ashton and LeRoy United Methodist Churches.
Cadillac
• What: Fall Used Book Sale
• Info: Used book sale to help the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library
• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library
• Contact: Pat McRoberts (231) 389-0231 or by email to Vicki Long at longvicki@gmail.com
Cadillac
• What: Fall Used Book Sale
• Info: Used book sale to help the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library
• Contact: Pat McRoberts (231) 389-0231 or by email to Vicki Long at longvicki@gmail.com
Cadillac
• What: Fall Used Book Sale
• Info: Used book sale to help the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library
• Time: 22 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library
• Contact: Pat McRoberts (231) 389-0231 or by email to Vicki Long at longvicki@gmail.com
Lake City
• What: Missaukee Humane Society Spayghetti and No Balls dinner fundraiser.
• Info: Home-made pasta dinner, salad bar, 50/50 raffle, door prizes, silent and live auctions
• Time: 5 p.m.
• Place: Lake City Elementary School cafetorium
• Cost: $10 for Adults, $7 for children 10 and under
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Area Symphony Fall Concert
• Info: Fall Concert
• Time: 3 p.m.
• Place: TBD
