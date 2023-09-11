Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra

• Info: Rehearsals

• Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Place: MTMS band room

• What: Cadillac V.F.W. Post 6864 Meeting

• Time: 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

• Place: AMVets Post 110, 127 Cass Street

• Info: Meetings are the second Tuesday of each Month

• What: Up North Arts Community Arts Meeting

• Place: Up North Arts Community Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Contact: Peggy at hoard@netonecom.net

Cadillac

• What: 15-B MEA-Retired Chapter Meeting

• Info: First meeting of the year, covering plans and contract situations for all local associations.

• Time: 1 p.m., optional lunch at 11:30 a.m.

• Where: Cadillac MEA Office, optional lunch at After 26 Cafe

Cadillac

• What: Adult Writing Group

• Info: The library is starting an Adult Writing Group! Join us for the Introduction Meeting. Ages 18 or older.

• Time: 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford County Library

Manton

• What: Fundraiser Dance

• Time: 5:30 p.m.

• Info: Lunch and old-style country dance. Square-dancing and classic country music. “Country Rhythm” is performing live.

• Cost: Donation at the door

• Contact: (231) 824-6329

Reed City

• What: Book Sale

• Info: Used Book sale at the Reed City Library, half off Friday

• Time: all day Monday through Friday, Sept. 22nd

• Place: Reed City Public Library

Luther, Ashton and Leroy

• What: 140th Anniversary Celebration of Ashton, LeRoy and Luther United Methodist Churches

• Info: Learn and celebrate the history of the three churches. Lunch will be at LeRoy at 1:00 p.m.

• Time: Luther: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Ashton: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. LeRoy: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

• Place: Luther, Ashton and LeRoy United Methodist Churches.

Cadillac

• What: Fall Used Book Sale

• Info: Used book sale to help the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library

• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library

• Contact: Pat McRoberts (231) 389-0231 or by email to Vicki Long at longvicki@gmail.com

Cadillac

• What: Fall Used Book Sale

• Info: Used book sale to help the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library

• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library

• Contact: Pat McRoberts (231) 389-0231 or by email to Vicki Long at longvicki@gmail.com

Cadillac

• What: Fall Used Book Sale

• Info: Used book sale to help the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library

• Time: 22 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library

• Contact: Pat McRoberts (231) 389-0231 or by email to Vicki Long at longvicki@gmail.com

Lake City

• What: Missaukee Humane Society Spayghetti and No Balls dinner fundraiser.

• Info: Home-made pasta dinner, salad bar, 50/50 raffle, door prizes, silent and live auctions

• Time: 5 p.m.

• Place: Lake City Elementary School cafetorium

• Cost: $10 for Adults, $7 for children 10 and under

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Area Symphony Fall Concert

• Info: Fall Concert

• Time: 3 p.m.

• Place: TBD

