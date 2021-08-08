Cadillac

• What: TOPS

• Info: Weekly weight loss support group.

• Time: 5 to 5:50 p.m. weigh in: 6 p.m. meeting

• Place: Zion Lutheran Churn; 350 Pearl St.

• Cost: First meeting free. $32 yearly membership with $4 monthly dues

• Contact: Dot Thompson; tigs_ma@msn.com or (616)460-2659

• What: Clam Lake Band: Best of the (shortened) season

• Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 46th season of free musical entertainment at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.

• Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

• Cost: Free

Reed City

• What: Scrabble

• Info: Join other Scrabble enthusiasts for some gaming fun.

• Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S. Chestnut St.

• What: Vaccine Clinic

• Info: Central Michigan District Health Department will be offering a free vaccine clinic in Reed City. No appointment in necessary.

• Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

• Place: 22054 Professional Dr

• Cost: Free

• What: Escape from Dr. Johnson’s Lab Zombie Apocolyse

• Info: Can you escape before the zombies get you? Aug. 9 thru Aug. 13. Suitable for teens and adults. Registration required.

• Time: Varies

• Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S Chestnut St

• Cost: Free

Cadillac

• What: The Lord of the Ground Watermelon Carving

• Info: Carving artist Patrick Harrison will be doing his amazing work on watermelons. Come by and he will show you that there’s more than one way to skin a melon.

• Time: 3 to 6:45 p.m.

• Place: Library Community Room: 411 S. Lake St.

• Cost: Free

Reed City

• What: Summer Story Hour

• Info: Story hour will be outside weather permitting.

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S. Chestnut St.

• Cost: Free

Cadillac

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First-time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park: 3740 South 41 Road, Cadillac

• Cost: Free

• Contact: Steve Birdwell (231)884-3547 and leave a message