Cadillac
• What: TOPS
• Info: Weekly weight loss support group.
• Time: 5 to 5:50 p.m. weigh in: 6 p.m. meeting
• Place: Zion Lutheran Churn; 350 Pearl St.
• Cost: First meeting free. $32 yearly membership with $4 monthly dues
• Contact: Dot Thompson; tigs_ma@msn.com or (616)460-2659
• What: Clam Lake Band: Best of the (shortened) season
• Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 46th season of free musical entertainment at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
• Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
• Cost: Free
Reed City
• What: Scrabble
• Info: Join other Scrabble enthusiasts for some gaming fun.
• Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S. Chestnut St.
• What: Vaccine Clinic
• Info: Central Michigan District Health Department will be offering a free vaccine clinic in Reed City. No appointment in necessary.
• Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
• Place: 22054 Professional Dr
• Cost: Free
• What: Escape from Dr. Johnson’s Lab Zombie Apocolyse
• Info: Can you escape before the zombies get you? Aug. 9 thru Aug. 13. Suitable for teens and adults. Registration required.
• Time: Varies
• Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S Chestnut St
• Cost: Free
Cadillac
• What: The Lord of the Ground Watermelon Carving
• Info: Carving artist Patrick Harrison will be doing his amazing work on watermelons. Come by and he will show you that there’s more than one way to skin a melon.
• Time: 3 to 6:45 p.m.
• Place: Library Community Room: 411 S. Lake St.
• Cost: Free
Reed City
• What: Summer Story Hour
• Info: Story hour will be outside weather permitting.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S. Chestnut St.
• Cost: Free
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First-time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park: 3740 South 41 Road, Cadillac
• Cost: Free
• Contact: Steve Birdwell (231)884-3547 and leave a message
