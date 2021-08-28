Reed City
What: COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Info: Central Michigan District Health Department is holding free vaccine clinics weekly at its office location in Reed City.
Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
Place: 22054 Professional Dr
Cost: Free
Thursday, Sept 2
Cadillac
What: North Star Quilters Guild
Info: Group of quilters from the Cadillac area who gather for fellowship and fun. Meet the first and third Thursday of every month. Third Thursday has an additional business meeting and show and tell from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Place: 315 E Pine St.
What: Why Genealogy
Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.
Time: Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.
Place: Old Naval Reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suite B.
Reed City
What: Euchre
Info: All ages welcome.
Time: Noon
Place: Reed City Senior Center, 219 E Todd Ave.
Cadillac
What: Al-Anon meeting
Info: Every Friday morning.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St
Time: 11 a.m.
Reed City
What: Afternoon Bingo
Info: Everyone welcome
Time: Early Birds: 11:30 a.m.; Regular Bingo: Noon.
Place: Reed City Senior Center, 219 E Todd Ave.
