Reed City

What: COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Info: Central Michigan District Health Department is holding free vaccine clinics weekly at its office location in Reed City.

Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

Place: 22054 Professional Dr

Cost: Free

Thursday, Sept 2

Cadillac

What: North Star Quilters Guild

Info: Group of quilters from the Cadillac area who gather for fellowship and fun. Meet the first and third Thursday of every month. Third Thursday has an additional business meeting and show and tell from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Place: 315 E Pine St.

What: Why Genealogy

Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.

Time: Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.

Place: Old Naval Reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suite B.

Reed City

What: Euchre

Info: All ages welcome.

Time: Noon

Place: Reed City Senior Center, 219 E Todd Ave.

Cadillac

What: Al-Anon meeting

Info: Every Friday morning.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St

Time: 11 a.m.

Reed City

What: Afternoon Bingo

Info: Everyone welcome

Time: Early Birds: 11:30 a.m.; Regular Bingo: Noon.

Place: Reed City Senior Center, 219 E Todd Ave.