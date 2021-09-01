Cadillac
• What: North Star Quilters Guild
• Info: Group of quilters from the Cadillac area who gather for fellowship and fun. Meet the first and third Thursday of every month. Third Thursday has an additional business meeting and show and tell from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
• Time: 9 a.m. to noon
• Place: 315 E. Pine St.
• What: Why Genealogy
• Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help.
• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Old Naval Reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suite B.
Reed City
• What: Euchre
• Info: All ages welcome.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Reed City Senior Center, 219 E. Todd Ave.
Cadillac
• What: Al-Anon meeting
• Info: Every Friday morning.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
• Time: 11 a.m.
Reed City
• What: Afternoon Bingo
• Info: Everyone welcome
• Time: Early Birds: 11:30 a.m.; Regular Bingo: Noon.
• Place: Reed City Senior Center, 219 E. Todd Ave.
Lake City
• What: Missaukee County Democratic Party Meeting
• Info: For more information, email williamsleif@gmail.com
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Missaukee County Annex Building, 105 S. Canal St.
Cadillac
• What: 15-B MEA-retired Chapter meeting
• Info: TI Shippers will be speaking about retirement activities. Optional lunch at After 26 at 11:30 a.m. prior to the meeting.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac MEA office
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.