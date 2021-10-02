Cadillac
• What: Fused glass lanterns with Susan Molnar
• Info: Class limited to five. Create four fused glass panels to make an indoor/outdoor lantern. No glass cutting experience required. All tools and materials will be provided. Two session class; Oct. 2 and Oct. 9.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
• Cost: Members $45, nonmembers $50
Reed City
• What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
• Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: 249 W. Upton Ave.
• Cost: $10
Lake City
• What: Missaukee County Democratic Party meeting
• Info: Visit www.missaukeecountydems.com for updates and information.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Missaukee County Annex Building, 105 S. Canal St.
Cadillac
• What: Beginning quilting with Dawn Paulin — six-week course
• Info: Learn some basics of quilting. After the six-week course, you should have a lap sized top completed. Suggestions for finishing top will be offered.
• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
• Price: Members $110, nonmembers $135
Cadillac
• What: Let’s make origami and kirigami with Rosemary Rokita
• Info: For ages 9 and up. Beginner course in learning basic origami and kirigami.
• Time: 3:30 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
• Price: Members $15, nonmembers $20
Cadillac
• What: Al-Anon meeting
• Info: Every Friday morning.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St
• Time: 11 a.m.
Reed City
Cadillac
• What: Adult intro to machine sewing with Elizabeth Dewey
• Info: Learn how to set up and use a sewing machine, use and make basic sewing patterns, use different sewing tools and more.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
• Price: Members $30, nonmembers $40
Reed City
Cadillac
• What: Concert at United Methodist Church
• Info: Celebrate faith with music and dance. Featuring: John Jones from Munich, Germany, Sarah Schieber from Midland and Landing Dance Academy.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: 1020 E. Division St.
• Cost: Freewill offering to support Healing Private Wounds
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: 249 W Upton Ave
Cost: $10
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Cadillac
What: Jewelry design with wire wrapping — three-week class
Info: Three-week course Oct. 12, 19 and 26. Learn the basics of jewelry design skills, knowledge of the tools needed and basic wire wrapping techniques.
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
Price: Members $75, nonmembers $90
Thursday, Oct 14
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veteran in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans, please bring veteran’s ID or DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Cost: Free
Contact: Steve Birdwell, (231) 884-3597
Friday, Oct 15
Cadillac
What: German dinner benefit
Info: Emmanuel Lutheran Church invites you to a delicious homemade German dinner. Dinner tickets can be purchased at the door. Take out is available. Proceeds will benefit Foster Closet of Michigan Wexford-Missaukee and the continued ministries at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Place: 11198 E. Division St
Cost: Adults, $10; Children ages 3 to 12, $5; Family, $30; Children under 3, free
Evart
What: COVID-19 Testing
Info: Testing available to anyone. Pre-registration is highly encouraged. No insurance, prescription or doctor’s order needed. Visit michigan.gov/coronavirustest for more information.
Time: Noon to 7 p.m.
Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.
Cost: Free
