Lake City
• What: On the Trail series with Missaukee Conservation District: Invasive Species and You!
• Info: Visit www.missaukeecd.org for more information and registration.
• Time:10 to 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Missaukee Conservation District Nature Trail; 6180 W. Sanborn Road
Manton
• What: Live country music
• Info: Country music. Bring your own lawn chairs.
• Time: 5 p.m.
• Place: Manton Downtown Station Park
Baldwin
• What: Sen. Curt VanderWall office hours
• Info: Sen. Curt VanderWall has announced office hours in Lake, Osceola, Wexford and Missaukee counties. Office hours are open to residents of the 35th District to express their opinions or concerns about state government or to request assistance with a state issue.
• Time: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
• Place: Lake County Building Commission Chambers; 800 10th St.
Reed City
• What: Sen. Curt VanderWall office hours
• Info: Sen. Curt VanderWall has announced office hours in Lake, Osceola, Wexford and Missaukee counties. Office hours are open to residents of the 35th District to express their opinions or concerns about state government or to request assistance with a state issue.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: Osceola County Building Commission Chambers; 301 W. Upton Ave.
Cadillac
• What: Sen. Curt VanderWall office hours
• Info: Sen. Curt VanderWall has announced office hours in Lake, Osceola, Wexford and Missaukee counties. Office hours are open to residents of the 35th District to express their opinions or concerns about state government or to request assistance with a state issue.
• Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce; 222 N. Lake St.
McBain
• What: Sen. Curt VanderWall office hours
• Info: Sen. Curt VanderWall has announced office hours in Lake, Osceola, Wexford and Missaukee counties. Office hours are open to residents of the 35th District to express their opinions or concerns about state government or to request assistance with a state issue.
• Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
• Place: McBain City Office Building; 9478 S. Morey Road
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Fish and Duck Decoy Sporting Collectible Show
• Info: Rain or shine: over 30 vendors, tank available to test and swim decoys, demonstrations by local carvers, spears, lures, reels, poles and much more.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Market in Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St.
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First-time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park: 3740 South 41 Road, Cadillac
• Cost: Free
• Contact: Steve Birdwell (231)884-3547 and leave a message
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.