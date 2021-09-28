Cadillac
• What: Parkinson’s support group
• Info: Meeting every fourth Tuesday of the month. Everyone welcome. Meeting for all those effected by or curious about Parkinson’s.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center; 601 Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Reed City Area District Library movie nights
• Info: Showing the Indiana Jones series. Every Tuesday in September. Join the library for a free showing in the community room.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: 829 South Chestnut St.
Evart
• What: Drug Take Back event
• Info: Items accepted include over the counter and prescription medication, liquids, ointments, inhalers, needles and pet medications. Full needle containers can be exchanged for empty containers while supplies last.
• Time: 2 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Spectrum Health Evart Family Practice, 5991 95th Ave.
Reed City
• What: Story hour: Animal Tracks
• Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: 829 South Chestnut St.
Tustin
• What: Drug Take Back event
• Info: Items accepted include over the counter and prescription medication, liquids, ointments, inhalers, needles and pet medications. Full needle containers can be exchanged for empty containers while supplies last.
• Time: 2 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Spectrum Health Tustin Family Practice, 111 E. Church St.
Friday, Oct 1
Cadillac
What: Al-Anon meeting
Info: Every Friday morning.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St
Time: 11 a.m.
Saturday, Oct 2
Cadillac
What: Fused glass lanterns with Susan Molnar
Info: Class limited to five. Create four fused glass panels to make an indoor/outdoor lantern. No glass cutting experience required. All tools and materials will be provided. Two session class; Oct. 2 and Oct. 9.
Time: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
Cost: Members $45, nonmembers $50
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: 249 W Upton Ave
Cost: $10
Sunday, Oct 3
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: 249 W Upton Ave
Cost: $10
Tuesday, Oct 5
Lake City
What: Missaukee County Democratic Party meeting
Info: Visit www.missaukeecountydems.com for updates and information.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Missaukee County Annex Building, 105 S Canal St.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Cadillac
What: Beginning quilting with Dawn Paulin — six-week course
Info: Learn some basics of quilting. After the six-week course, you should have a lap sized top completed. Suggestions for finishing top will be offered.
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
Price: Members $110, nonmembers $135
Thursday, Oct 7
Cadillac
What: Let’s make origami and kirigami with Rosemary Rokita
Info: For ages 9 and up. Beginner course in learning basic origami and kirigami.
Time: 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
Price: Members $15, nonmembers $20
Friday, Oct 8
Cadillac
What: Al-Anon meeting
Info: Every Friday morning.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St
Time: 11 a.m.
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: 249 W Upton Ave
Cost: $10
Saturday, Oct 9
Cadillac
What: Adult intro to machine sewing with Elizabeth Dewey
Info: Learn how to set up and use a sewing machine, use and make basic sewing patterns, use different sewing tools and more.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
Price: Members $30, nonmembers $40
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: 249 W Upton Ave
Cost: $10
Sunday, Oct 10
Cadillac
What: Concert at United Methodist Church
Info: Celebrate faith with music and dance. Featuring: John Jones from Munich, Germany, Sarah Schieber from Midland and Landing Dance Academy.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: 1020 E Division St.
Cost: Free will offering to support Healing Private Wounds
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: 249 W Upton Ave
Cost: $10
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Cadillac
What: Jewelry design with wire wrapping — three-week class
Info: Three-week course Oct. 12, 19 and 26. Learn the basics of jewelry design skills, knowledge of the tools needed and basic wire wrapping techniques.
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
Price: Members $75, nonmembers $90
Friday, Oct 15
Cadillac
What: Al-Anon meeting
Info: Every Friday morning.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St
Time: 11 a.m.
What: German dinner benefit
Info: Emmanuel Lutheran Church invites you to a delicious homemade German dinner. Dinner tickets can be purchased at the door. Take out is available. Proceeds will benefit Foster Closet of Michigan Wexford-Missaukee and the continued ministries at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Place: 11198 E. Division St
Cost: Adults, $10; Children ages 3 to 12, $5; Family, $30; Children under 3, free
