Lake City

• What: Missaukee County Democratic Party meeting

• Info: Visit www.missaukeecountydems.com for updates and information.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Missaukee County Annex Building, 105 S. Canal St.

Cadillac

• What: Beginning quilting with Dawn Paulin — six-week course

• Info: Learn some basics of quilting. After the six-week course, you should have a lap sized top completed. Suggestions for finishing top will be offered.

• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.

• Price: Members $110, nonmembers $135

Cadillac

• What: Family story time

• Info: Join us at the library for books, music and movement!

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library

• What: Let’s make origami and kirigami with Rosemary Rokita

• Info: For ages 9 and up. Beginner course in learning basic origami and kirigami.

• Time: 3:30 to 5 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.

• Price: Members $15, nonmembers $20

• What: Navigating Medicare: Basics and Choices

• Info: Fall enrollment is upon us! Learn about the different options form former Ferris State professor and Medicare expert Harvey Hanna II.

• Time: 5:54 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library

Friday, Oct 8

Cadillac

What: Al-Anon meeting

Info: Every Friday morning.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St

Time: 11 a.m.

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}

Cost: $10

Saturday, Oct 9

Cadillac

What: Adult intro to machine sewing with Elizabeth Dewey

Info: Learn how to set up and use a sewing machine, use and make basic sewing patterns, use different sewing tools and more.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.

Price: Members $30, nonmembers $40

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}

Cost: $10

Sunday, Oct 10

Cadillac

What: Concert at United Methodist Church

Info: Celebrate faith with music and dance. Featuring: John Jones from Munich, Germany, Sarah Schieber from Midland and Landing Dance Academy.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: 1020 E Division St.

Cost: Free will offering to support Healing Private Wounds

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}

Cost: $10

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Cadillac

What: Jewelry design with wire wrapping — three-week class

Info: Three-week course Oct. 12, 19 and 26. Learn the basics of jewelry design skills, knowledge of the tools needed and basic wire wrapping techniques.

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.

Price: Members $75, nonmembers $90

Wednesday, Oct 13

Cadillac

What: 15-D MEA-retired chapter meeting

Info: General business and optional lunch at After 26 at 11:30 a.m.

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac MEA Office

Thursday, Oct 14

Cadillac

What: Family story time

Info: Join us at the library for books, music and movement!

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library

What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veteran in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans, please bring veteran’s ID or DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Cost: Free

Contact: Steve Birdwell, (231) 884-3597

Friday, Oct 15

Cadillac

What: Al-Anon meeting

Info: Every Friday morning.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St

Time: 11 a.m.

What: German dinner benefit

Info: Emmanuel Lutheran Church invites you to a delicious homemade German dinner. Dinner tickets can be purchased at the door. Take out is available. Proceeds will benefit Foster Closet of Michigan Wexford-Missaukee and the continued ministries at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Place: 11198 E. Division St

Cost: Adults, $10; Children ages 3 to 12, $5; Family, $30; Children under 3, free

Evart

What: COVID-19 Testing

Info: Testing available to anyone. Pre-registration is highly encouraged. No insurance, prescription or doctor’s order needed. Visit michigan.gov/coronavirustest for more information.

Time: Noon to 7 p.m.

Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.

Cost: Free