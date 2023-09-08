Cadillac

• What: Fifth Annual White Pine Ride

• Time: 8:30 a.m. to Noon

• Place: White Pine Trailhead at Cadillac Commons

LeRoy

• What: Prose and Poetry — Author Readings and Conversations

• Info: Brandon Bowman, Amy Nemecek and Glen Van Antwerp. Each will read a selection from their book, followed by discussion and conversation.

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Dewings Center

• Cost: Donation of any amount at the door

• Contact: (231) 768-3519

Cadillac

• What: Free Indeed

• Info: Southern Gospel Quartet Free Indeed

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: First Church of the Nazarene, M55

•Cost: Free, but a Love Offering will be taken to fund missions.

Cadillac

•What: Child Safety Expo

• Info: The annual Child Safety Expo help by the Fire Department of Cadillac.

• Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Fire Department

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra rehearsal

• Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Place: MTMS band room

Cadillac

• What: 15-B MEA-Retired Chapter Meeting

• Info: First meeting of the year, covering plans and contract situations for all local associations.

• Time: 1 p.m., optional lunch at 11:30 a.m.

• Where: Cadillac MEA Office, optional lunch at After 26 Cafe

Cadillac

• What: Adult Writing Group

• Info: The library is starting an Adult Writing Group! Join us for the Introduction Meeting. Ages 18 or older.

• Time: 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford County Library

Reed City

• What: Book Sale

• Info: Used Book sale at the Reed City Library, half off Friday

• Time: all day Monday through Friday, Sept. 22nd

• Place: Reed City Public Library

Luther, Ashton and Leroy

• What: 140th Anniversary Celebration of Ashton, LeRoy and Luther United Methodist Churches

• Info: Learn and celebrate the history of the three churches. Lunch will be at LeRoy at 1:00 p.m.

• Time: Luther: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Ashton: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. LeRoy: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

• Place: Luther, Ashton and LeRoy United Methodist Churches.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Cadillac

• What: Fall Used Book Sale

• Info: Used book sale to help the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library

• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library

• Contact: Pat McRoberts (231) 389-0231 or by email to Vicki Long at longvicki@gmail.com

Friday, Oct. 6

Cadillac

• What: Fall Used Book Sale

• Info: Used book sale to help the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library

• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library

• Contact: Pat McRoberts (231) 389-0231 or by email to Vicki Long at longvicki@gmail.com

Saturday, Oct. 7

Cadillac

• What: Fall Used Book Sale

• Info: Used book sale to help the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library

• Time: 22 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library

• Contact: Pat McRoberts (231) 389-0231 or by email to Vicki Long at longvicki@gmail.com

Lake City

• What: Missaukee Humane Society Spayghetti and No Balls dinner fundraiser.

• Info: Home-made pasta dinner, salad bar, 50/50 raffle, door prizes, silent and live auctions

• Time: 5 p.m.

• Place: Lake City Elementary School cafetorium

• Cost: $10 for Adults, $7 for children 10 and under

