Community Good Friday Service April 15
We are very pleased to once again have a Community Good Friday Service at First Presbyterian Church in Lake City. The service will begin at Noon, Friday, April 15. It will center on the seven sayings of Jesus from the cross. Participants in the service are Mical and Jennifer Pugh, Jack Klunder, Mark Mortensen, Jeff Schrock, Greg Dubois and Jan Jasperse. All are involved in ministry in our community and represent various churches. There will also be a community choir. If you would like to sing, please come to rehearsal on Sunday, April 10 at noon at First Presbyterian Church. If you would like music in advance please call or email Jan Jasperse at 616-818-5474 or janicejasperse@gmail.com
