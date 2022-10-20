CADILLAC — Members of the community gathered in the market pavilion Thursday to honor those whose lives have been lost to domestic with a candlelight vigil, organized by Oasis Family Resource Center.
The vigil is held annually in October in observance of Domestic Abuse Awareness month. Several Oasis staff members spoke about the impact the organization has had on survivors of domestic abuse, and its purpose in the community.
A local survivor of domestic abuse and client of Oasis also spoke Thursday, sharing her journey publicly for the first time. The survivor talked about the ways Oasis helped her remove herself from her abuser and find a safe place to continue her life with her children.
Following the speakers, each person was given a candle to hold through a moment of silence, while the song “Rise Up” by artist Andra Day played.
It was Oasis Executive Director Sara Shields’ first candlelight vigil, and she said it was powerful to experience.
Running a nonprofit keeps Shields and her staff busy, but she said events like the vigil are an important reminder of the Oasis mission, and a chance to hear from survivors themselves about the effective domestic abuse has had on their lives.
“I think it’s really powerful that we had the speaker that was here tonight who talked about her experience with Oasis,” Shields said.
This year, Oasis has responded to 1,792 hotline calls, provided 3,538 advocacy appointments and helped more than 40 families receive parenting services.
Even for victims of domestic abuse who haven’t reached out to Oasis, Shields said the presence of the organization alone is a sign that help is out there. She believes their place in the community has, to some degree, discouraged domestic violence by showing abusers that Oasis is there as well.
Shields said the vigil is a well-known event within the Cadillac community, and while not everyone can attend, it’s a way for survivors in the area to know they have allies.
“The people that are here have supported Oasis and supported survivors financially,” Shields said. “They’ve volunteered they’ve donated things out of their house for people in the process of leaving, so I hope that the people that are supporting this already keep spreading the word and getting more people to support survivors.”
On Thursday, Oct. 27, Oasis will be hosting their second Domestic Abuse Awareness event, stuff the blue goose. Members of the community will have the opportunity to donate items for the Oasis pantry at Walmart in Cadillac from 4 to 6 p.m.
Donated items will be loaded into a Michigan State Police trooper vehicle and driven to the donation center. Shields said they’re hoping to fill as many cars as they can.
Along with attending Oasis sponsored events, Shields said the community can offer their support by knowing the signs of domestic abuse, believing victims’ stories, referring victims to Oasis, donating and volunteering their time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.