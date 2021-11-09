CADILLAC — Mariette Potvin was recognized for 70 years of membership in the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution at the DAR of Michigan’s 121st State Conference.
Joining the Marie Therese Cadillac Chapter in October 1951, Potvin continued a generational tradition by following in the footsteps of her mother and grandmother. Potvin also has two daughters who are members of the chapter.
The DAR is a women’s lineage organization, founded in 1890, with the mission of promoting historical preservation, education and patriotism, largely through community service.
Potvin is a past Regent, or leader, of the chapter. Potvin’s Revolutionary Patriot is Private Samuel Smith, of Connecticut, who served in the 9th Battalion, 5th Company, of the Connecticut Continental Line.
The chapter’s next meeting is planned for Nov. 20. If you are interested in becoming a member of the chapter, visit their website: http://www.cadillac.michdar.net/.
