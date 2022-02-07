CADILLAC — The Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center announces the February Co-op Students of the Month.
Dalten Crane of Lake City High School is enrolled in the Automotive Technology program and works at Highpoint Auto as a Mechanic Assistant.
Dameon Fields of Lake City High School is enrolled in the Heavy Equipment program and works at Classic Chevy as a Mechanic Assistant.
If your business would like to host an eager to learn CTC student for a co-op position, please contact LeAnne Bush at (231) 876-2214.
