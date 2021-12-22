CADILLAC — District Health Department No.10 announces their holiday hours in observance of the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
In observance of Christmas, DHD No.10 offices will be closed: Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
In observance of New Year’s, DHD No.10 offices will be closed: Friday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 3. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
For those needing to submit water samples to the DHD#10 Water Lab, please note that the lab is unable to accept samples on Thursday, December 23, or Thursday, December 30, due to holiday closures and needing 24 hours to test samples.
These COVID-19 Testing Clinics will be closed:
Kalkaska, Dec. 26; Mason, Dec. 24, 26 and 31; Mecosta, Dec. 24, 27 and 31 and Jan. 3; Newaygo, Dec. 20, 24 and 31; and Wexford, Dec. 24, 27 and 31 and Jan 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.