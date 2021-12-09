CADILLAC —To help communities continue to prepare for the upcoming flu season, a local health department will be holding a clinic at the Wexford Civic Center.
This year, DHD No. 10 will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine along with the flu vaccine. In Wexford County, DHD No. 10 is hosting a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic during Project Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Wexford Civic Center in Cadillac from 9 a.m. to noon.
Flu season is unpredictable and, with COVID-19 still spreading, it is more important than ever to protect you and your family against influenza by getting an annual flu shot.
The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37. High dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46. The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Please bring your insurance cards and your driver’s license with you.
Many health insurance plans now cover the cost of flu vaccines. If not, DHD No. 10 may be able to help through Vaccines for Children or other programs. DHD No. 10 can bill the following: Medicare, Medicare Health Plans, Medicaid, Medicaid Health Plans, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Blue Care Network, Priority Health, McLaren Commercial, ASR, United Health Care, and TRICARE with an insurance card present at the time of appointment. It is important to be aware of your insurance benefit rules.
If you are unable to attend one of the scheduled clinics, you can call 888-217-3904 to schedule your flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine at our office.
For more information on the flu, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm.
