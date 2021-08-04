FALMOUTH — With the Missaukee Agricultural Youth Show kicking off this week, families gather to watch children of all ages show off their animals.
“I think it’s a very wholesome event,” Houghton Lake resident Janet Porath said. “It’s just very country, very laid back, very 4-H. This is what we raised our children with, and it’s nice to see the grandchildren and great-grandchildren do so as well.”
Monday’s round of activities included poultry and goat judging, along with the dog show. Families sat back and watched as young boys and girls strolled around the ring to showcase their animals. For each animal, the children were judged on their showmanship, and three winners were announced. The goats were also judged based on their agility, while the dogs were judged on their obedience and agility.
“It brings the kids into the community,” Joe Boons said as he watched his children walked around the ring. “It gets the kids to be part of the community and in front of the community also.”
In between shows, families had the chance to check other animals being featured in later events. Many visitors enjoyed watching their children interact with animals they don’t usually see and teaching them about caring for such animals.
“It’s just really good to keep kids where they should be, knowing where their food sources come from and animal care and everything,” Merritt resident Rachel Stirrett said.
With all the visitors walking around the show, other residents appreciated the benefits the show brings to the community.
“It brings a whole lot of people out towards Falmouth area, which then is good traffic for the local businesses and whatnot,” Autumn Horton said.
The Youth Show continues today with rabbit, sheep, market cattle and feeder judging. Thursday’s schedule includes dairy judging, small and large animal sweepstakes, and a BBQ and pork dinner. The event will wrap up in the evening, with the market livestock sale set to conclude the festivities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.