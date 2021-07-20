LAKE CITY — Friends of Rose Ransom are putting on a benefit fundraiser to support her and her family. The fundraiser will be at Lake City Eagles on Friday, Aug. 6, starting at 5 p.m.
Having been born in Jackson, Michigan, Ransom spent several years in Cadillac working as a bartender before moving to Traverse City.
In April, Ransom was diagnosed with lung cancer in one of her lungs, according to her close friend Kelly Petrimoulx. Within a few months, the cancer quickly spread to her other lung and her brain, Petrimoulx said. As of today, she has stage 4 cancer.
With Ransom’s condition deteriorating, Petrimoulx decided to help put on a fundraiser to give her close friend peace of mind and the best quality of life.
“The purpose (of the fundraiser) is to help with the medical and related expenses,” Petrimoulx said.
Friday evening’s fundraiser will feature a pig roast dinner with all the fixings starting at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., the live auction will begin. Thanks to donations from local businesses and friends, the auction will include two gift baskets, Napa products, and 10 cords of firewood from Lutke Forest Product.
More items will be added as donations continue to come into the Lake City Eagles.
As Ransom’s condition has gotten worse, Petrimoulx has beguncaring for her and her adult son, RJ, who has autism. Though Ransom’s cancer has spread incredibly fast, Petrimoulx hopes this fundraiser will give her friend the peace of mind she deserves.
“We’ve been very close now for 32 years,” Petrimoulx said. “It’s all love and friendship.”
Those interested in donating items may drop them off at the Eagles.
