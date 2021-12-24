MCBAIN — The McBain Backpack Program was one of several organizations to receive a donation from local farmers through Ceres Solutions.
More than $35,000 in charitable donations have been presented to local food banks and pantries this season thanks to the enthusiasm and dedication of local residents who make their living in production agriculture. The donations were given through Ceres Solutions and were made possible by local farmers and customers who have done business with the company in the last year.
Ceres Solutions Cooperative, based in Crawfordsville, Indiana, serves more than 37 counties in Indiana and Michigan with agronomy services, fuel and propane gas.
Every year, the company strives to give back to each local community through several core initiatives: FFA, 4-H, Soil and Water Conservation, academic scholarship and alleviating hunger. Many charitable donations made by Ceres were matched dollar-for-dollar from one of the company’s regional partners. For example, Land O’Lakes Cooperative, based in Minnesota, participated in matching the hunger-focused donations made by Ceres Solutions recently.
“Those of us who live and work in rural agricultural based communities are well aware of the abundance and blessings we enjoy. Americans are among the most fortunate in the world, and we happen to believe those who are raising families in the Midwest are especially fortunate,” says Ceres Solutions CEO Jeff Troike. “Our partners at Land O’Lakes and the customers who do business with us make these donations possible. It is an honor to provide the funding to help support local mobile food pantries, backpack programs and other hunger programs that benefit children.”
See Farmers on A-5
In addition to the McBain Backpack Program, organizations receiving funding include: Food Finders (Lafayette), Terre Haute Catholic Charities, Foodbank of Northern Indiana (South Bend), Community Harvest Foodbank North East (Ft. Wayne), FISH of Wabash County, Third Phase Inc. (Noblesville), Feeding America West Michigan and a donation was also made to Feed My Starving Children, which is a global ministry which local employees, farmers and directors support.
These donations are made possible by local farmers: we thank them! We encourage all residents to continue to remember foodbanks throughout the Christmas season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.