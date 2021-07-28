DUBUQUE, Iowa — Jodie Vanderstow graduated with her Certificate in Congregational Leadership from the University of Dubuque on Saturday, May 1, during the school’s 169th commencement.
Nearly 400 students were eligible to participate in the in-person ceremonies. Gail Hayes, PhD, dean for academic affairs, graduate and adult studies, delivered the commencement address, titled “Lessons in the Rearview Mirror.”
The University of Dubuque Theological Seminary held a virtual commencement ceremony Saturday, May 1, 2021. Thirty-nine students received degrees and five students earned certificates. Rev. Eric Hoey, pastor of Presbyterian Church of Henderson, Kentucky, delivered the commencement address titled, “Navigating the Ups and Downs of Ministry.”
