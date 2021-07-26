LAKE CITY — The Missaukee District Library held its final summer reading program event Thursday. The grand finale for the program took place at the Missaukee Humane Society’s animal shelter.
Families had the opportunity to listen to a couple of speakers and tour the animal shelter with fundraising event coordinator Wendy Musselman.
“It gives the children and the parents exposure to the shelter,” Musselman said. “They get to see what happens here. They get to see some of the animals, and they get to understand what the process is and what resources are available to them.”
Kicking off Thursday’s event was Sheila Parker, a registered nurse from the health department, who spoke to the audience about dog safety and bite prevention. Parker said she likes getting out into the community and providing educational programming that is geared toward children.
“What I would like them to take away from this is how to be safe around dogs, how to respect dogs, and if something does happen, how to be safe and prevent a dog bite,” Parker said. “It’s all about dog bite prevention.”
After the tour of the shelter, local author Jim Minthorn come out with his dog Dewey and read a couple of his books. To wrap up the event, the children were given goodie bags and the grand prize, a skateboard, was awarded to one lucky young girl.
The library also brought items people had given to them to be donated to the animal shelter.
With the library’s summer reading program all wrapped up, parents were appreciative of the library and the opportunity to get out and participate in different activities.
“It’s just a fun opportunity to get out of the house and do something different,” Mary Parsons said. “Let them (the children) see other things going on in our community that they’re interested in.”
In turn, library director Laura Marion said she was thrilled with the turnout they had at each event and loved seeing the joy on everyone’s faces.
“I like seeing the children’s faces when they are amazed or learn something new or learn something shocking that they never knew was possible,” Marion said. “I love to see the parent’s interaction with their children on these learning activities. I think that’s really important.”
