MERRITT — The 28th annual Strawberry Social and Country Music Festival will be held this Sunday, Aug. 8.
Marilyn Myers, a Butterfield Township native, started the Strawberry Social in Merritt nearly three decades ago to benefit the community and it has continued, though it was interrupted last year because of COVID.
From 1 to 5 p.m. the festival will take place at the pavilion in Merritt Park, filling the park with music from country bands and artists like Marilyn’s Down Home Country Band, which features event organizer, Michigan Country Music Hall of Fame member Marilyn Myers, and the Pictures of Grace band.
There will be strawberries and ice cream available during the event. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music.
