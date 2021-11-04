CADILLAC — The Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center announces the November Co-op Students of the Month.
Bryson Roller of McBain High School and Jason Aten of Lake City High School are this month’s highlighted students.
Roller is enrolled in the Business Management Administration program and works at McBain Pharmacy.
Aten is enrolled in the Hospitality, Retailing and Entrepreneurship program and works as a cook at Two the Moon Bakery.
If your business would like to host an eager to learn CTC student for a co-op position, please contact LeAnne Bush at 231-876-2214.
