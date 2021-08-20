LAKE CITY — Another year, another block party.
Residents living on Park Street in northwest Lake City are preparing for the 10th annual block party on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Kicking off at 2 p.m., this year’s party will feature three bands, including the PBR Blues Band from Midland, Cruz Control from Ann Arbor, and Rock Bottom Band from Traverse City. Resident and musician Jeff Nemeth was in charge of the music and said the neighborhood is excited to put on the party once again.
“It’s a big hit with the local campers and community, and we wanna keep it going,” Nemeth said.
A decade ago, Nemeth said their first block party was unplanned. While Nemeth and his friends were outside playing, he said a huge crowd formed. What started as a calm afternoon playing music with friends turned into a full-fledged party and left people asking for more.
“All the people that were here said ‘you gotta do it again next year,” Nemeth said.
As the party has evolved, Nemeth said it has gotten bigger each year. Now in their 10th year, the whole neighborhood has become involved and helped chip in to keep the party going.
“By popular demand, it keeps getting bigger each year,” Nemeth said.
Along with the live music playing until dark, Nemeth said they will have other activities including, face painting, a bounce house, and possibly some corn hole. Chico’s Taco Truck will be there to offer partygoers something to eat, along with a fajita wagon.
With the party growing each year, Nemeth was thankful for local businesses for promoting the event and his neighbor Doreen Redmer for putting things together. As things continue to be worked out, Nemeth said he was looking forward to seeing the community active again and possibly hopping on stage with his bass guitar.
“I think that it’s had a good impact on the community,” Nemeth said. “It brings people into town and gives them something to do.”
