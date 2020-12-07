Salty-Sweet. Homemade gifts make the best presents

By Laura Kurella
Cadillac News
The consistently crisp air in Northern Michigan is signaling that winter — and Christmas — are both drawing near. With kitchens readying for all the annual treats to be made, anyone who cooks knows that a single ingredient can make or break the flavor of what’s been prepared. However, one ingredient often not considered, especially when it comes to flavor, is salt, a seasoning that can lead you down a bitter road. Heavily processed, and stripped of its vital trace minerals, (except for sodium chloride), common table salt gets bleached to make it more eye appealing, then blended with additives like silica (sand) to stop it from clumping. This torn down version of salt is why health care providers tell us to reduce “sodium” intake, because by itself sodium contributes to mineral imbalances, deficiencies, acidity, and nudges us toward chronic illness.
Unrefined salt is just that, unprocessed, so all the trace minerals and elements (over 80 of them) remain intact when it arrives at your table.
Honestly, I never gave salt much thought until I learned that its overall mineral content can vary due to the refining processes, and that it does adversely affect its flavor.
Unrefined salt has a unique flavor that is not bitter, and a colorful glitter that makes its refined counterpart literally pale in comparison.
With so many salts to choose from, I turned to America’s only unrefined ancient mineral salt producer, Redmond of Utah.
“There is a vast difference in the quality of salts on the market today,” said Redmond spokesperson, Deb Ivie. “A quick glance at the ingredients label on most salts might surprise you. Many salts contain anti-caking agents and even dextrose (sugar) and others are heat processed and stripped of their natural trace minerals. Our RealSalt is unrefined and full of both natural minerals and flavor, the way salt was meant to be savored.”
Drawing their salt from an ancient sea bed that they claim is unadulterated by pollutants found in our modern-day seas where other salts are drawn from, Redmond uses minimal handling of their salt to ensure quality.
“Our Real Salt is unrefined, and goes straight from the ground into your package, right here in Utah, U.S.A.”
When compared in a side-by-side taste test my taste buds couldn’t believe it. There is a measurable difference in taste between refined and unrefined salts. A difference that will transfer into everything you use it in, especially those holiday recipes.
Salty and sweet are distinct tastes easy to detect. However, what’s interesting is that when you combine these two opposing tastes, they don’t repel, but expand the sweetness, which would not occur without this odd pairing.
A study at the University of Florida found that this occurs because receptors on the tongue transport glucose into the sweet taste cells whenever sodium is detected, making these cells register sweetness. Therefore, salt increases our ability to detect sweetness in food, and magnifies our ability to taste its sweetness whenever sugar is present, too. Mom used to say, “Salt makes sweet taste sweeter,” and she was right. Adding a few pinches of unrefined mineral salt is an easy way to ramp up flavor, and reduce sugar when possible, and it’s also the perfect ingredient to add to hand-crafted gift spice blend jars, which provide a unique and amazing way to give the gift of better flavor and better health to your loved ones this year.
The holidays are the perfect time to add a pinch of something special and unique. In fact, I cannot think of a more marvelous time to stir up something salty/sweet —
ENJOY.
Creamy Salted Caramels
1 cup butter
1 cup sugar
1 cup dark corn syrup
14 ounces sweetened condensed milk
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 teaspoon, or to taste, coarse unrefined mineral salt
Line an 8-inch square pan with parchment paper then spray with cooking spray and set aside. In a large heavy saucepan, combine sugar, corn syrup and butter. Over medium heat, bring mixture to a boil, stirring constantly, and then allow to boil for 4 minutes without stirring. Remove from heat; stir in milk, reduce heat to medium-low, then insert a candy thermometer and allow to simmer until mixture reaches 240 degrees on a candy thermometer. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla (or other flavoring) then pour into prepared pan and chill until firm – about an hour. Use parchment paper to lift candy out of pan then cut into desired size pieces. Wrap individually in waxed paper; twisting ends, if desired.
Approximate servings per recipe: 40.
Over-the-top Holiday Bark
1 cup whole raw almonds
1 cup cashews, pistachios, or favorite nut
1/2 cup fresh, finely-ground coffee beans
1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon unrefined mineral salt
2 cups dark chocolate, divided use
1 1/2 cups unsweetened flaked coconut, toasted
Coarse unrefined mineral salt
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a 15 x 10-inch jelly roll pan with parchment paper.
Spread almonds out evenly on baking sheet then roast almonds just until fragrant - about 10-12 minutes, watching closely so they don’t burn. In the meantime, in a small bowl, combine finely-ground coffee, cocoa powder and salt. In another small bowl, combine the melted coconut oil and vanilla. When almonds are fragrant, remove pan from oven and add pistachios then sprinkle coffee ground mixture over all the nuts. Pour the coconut oil mixture over nut mixture and then toss well, making sure the coffee grounds evenly coat the almonds and pistachios. Return pan to oven and roast nut mixture until the coffee is fragrant and the almonds are starting to become crisp - about 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool. Meanwhile, line another sheet pan with parchment paper.
In a double boiler or a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water, melt dark chocolate. Once melted, pour 3/4 of the melted chocolate on to the prepared baking sheet and spread it out to form a rectangle approximately 1/8 inch thick. Immediately sprinkle half of the toasted coconut over chocolate then sprinkle on all the almonds and pistachios, leaving some of the coffee grounds behind, if desired. Finish by sprinkling on the remaining toasted coconut and then drizzling with the remaining melted chocolate. Garnish with a sprinkle of coarse salt to add a dimension of flavor – and health - if desired. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes to 1 hour. Peel off parchment and break bark into desired sized pieces. Approximate servings per recipe: 24.
Laura's Seasoned Salt
Total Time: 5 minutes; Yield: 4-ounce jar.
4 tablespoons unrefined mineral salt
4 teaspoons unrefined granular sugar
2 teaspoons sweet paprika
1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon flour
In a small bowl, combine all ingredients then move to an airtight container.
Revved-up Ranch Seasoning
Perfect for dip or dressing
Total Time: 5 minutes; Yield: 4-ounce jar.
2 tablespoons dried parsley
5 teaspoons ground black pepper
3 tablespoons homemade seasoned salt (see recipe)
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder
1 teaspoon dried thyme
In a small bowl, combine all ingredients then move to an airtight container.
For dressing: Combine desired amount with mayonnaise and/or buttermilk.
For dip: Combine desired amount with sour cream.
Superb Self-made Taco Seasoning
Yield: Approximately 8 tablespoons or 4 seasoning packets worth.
2 tablespoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon paprika
1 tablespoon ground cumin
2 teaspoons unrefined mineral salt
2 teaspoons black pepper
1 teaspoon unrefined sugar
1 tablespoon flour or potato starch
In a small bowl, combine chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, red pepper flakes, oregano, paprika, cumin, salt, pepper, sugar, and flour. Store in an airtight container.
Giveaway!
Congratulations to Cynthia Johnson of McBain. She’s the winner of the 11/30 Holiday Gift Giveaway featuring over $50 worth of Redmond products.
I’m holding this special, weekly holiday gift giveaway exclusively for Cadillac News readers from now until Dec. 28.
For a chance to win this week’s special gift, simply be the first person to correctly answer this week’s question:
“Name one of the anti-caking agents often added to table salt.”
Submit your answer by phone or text to me at: (269) 625-5817; or by Email to: laurakurella@yahoo.com.
Be sure to provide your name and contact information. Good luck, and thank you for reading the Cadillac News.