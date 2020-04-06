Total Confirmed Cases

17,221

Total COVID-19 Deaths

727

Daily Confirmed Cases

1,503

Daily COVID-19 Deaths

110

 

Updated 4/6/2020

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County updated 4/6/2020
CountyCasesReported Deaths
Allegan15 
Antrim5 
Arenac3 
Barry7 
Bay30 
Berrien601
Branch151
Calhoun411
Cass71
Charlevoix8 
Cheboygan81
Chippewa1 
Clare3 
Clinton561
Crawford2 
Delta7 
Detroit City5023193
Dickinson21
Eaton572
Emmet132
Genesee56826
Gladwin4 
Gogebic31
Grand Traverse143
Gratiot5 
Hillsdale463
Houghton1 
Huron4 
Ingham1781
Ionia8 
Iosco31
Isabella162
Jackson1034
Kalamazoo583
Kalkaska82
Kent1775
Lapeer49 
Leelanau2 
Lenawee32 
Livingston1432
Luce1 
Mackinac2 
Macomb2159100
Manistee6 
Marquette152
Mecosta61
Midland22 
Missaukee11
Monroe117 
Montcalm15 
Muskegon334
Newaygo2 
Oakland3380185
Oceana3 
Ogemaw3 
Ontonagon1 
Osceola3 
Oscoda2 
Otsego262
Ottawa44 
Presque Isle1 
Roscommon5 
Saginaw1392
Sanilac142
Shiawassee24 
St Clair1103
St Joseph11 
Tuscola222
Van Buren161
Washtenaw53910
Wayne3247153
Wexford5 
Other*2411
Unknown130 
Out of State911
Totals17221727

City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.