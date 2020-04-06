Total Confirmed Cases
17,221
Total COVID-19 Deaths
727
Daily Confirmed Cases
1,503
Daily COVID-19 Deaths
110
Updated 4/6/2020
|County
|Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Allegan
|15
|Antrim
|5
|Arenac
|3
|Barry
|7
|Bay
|30
|Berrien
|60
|1
|Branch
|15
|1
|Calhoun
|41
|1
|Cass
|7
|1
|Charlevoix
|8
|Cheboygan
|8
|1
|Chippewa
|1
|Clare
|3
|Clinton
|56
|1
|Crawford
|2
|Delta
|7
|Detroit City
|5023
|193
|Dickinson
|2
|1
|Eaton
|57
|2
|Emmet
|13
|2
|Genesee
|568
|26
|Gladwin
|4
|Gogebic
|3
|1
|Grand Traverse
|14
|3
|Gratiot
|5
|Hillsdale
|46
|3
|Houghton
|1
|Huron
|4
|Ingham
|178
|1
|Ionia
|8
|Iosco
|3
|1
|Isabella
|16
|2
|Jackson
|103
|4
|Kalamazoo
|58
|3
|Kalkaska
|8
|2
|Kent
|177
|5
|Lapeer
|49
|Leelanau
|2
|Lenawee
|32
|Livingston
|143
|2
|Luce
|1
|Mackinac
|2
|Macomb
|2159
|100
|Manistee
|6
|Marquette
|15
|2
|Mecosta
|6
|1
|Midland
|22
|Missaukee
|1
|1
|Monroe
|117
|Montcalm
|15
|Muskegon
|33
|4
|Newaygo
|2
|Oakland
|3380
|185
|Oceana
|3
|Ogemaw
|3
|Ontonagon
|1
|Osceola
|3
|Oscoda
|2
|Otsego
|26
|2
|Ottawa
|44
|Presque Isle
|1
|Roscommon
|5
|Saginaw
|139
|2
|Sanilac
|14
|2
|Shiawassee
|24
|St Clair
|110
|3
|St Joseph
|11
|Tuscola
|22
|2
|Van Buren
|16
|1
|Washtenaw
|539
|10
|Wayne
|3247
|153
|Wexford
|5
|Other*
|241
|1
|Unknown
|130
|Out of State
|91
|1
|Totals
|17221
|727
City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.