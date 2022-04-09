CADILLAC — The Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center announces the April Co-op Students of the Month.
Cameron Marquardt of Cadillac High School is enrolled in the Computers, Networking, and Electronics Technology program and works at Wolverine Power Cooperative as an IT Assistant.
Jordan Wood of Marion High School is enrolled in the Manufacturing Technology program and works at Pollington Machine Tool as a Machinist.
If your business would like to host an eager to learn CTC student for a co-op position, please contact LeAnne Bush at 231-876-2214.
