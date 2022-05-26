CADILLAC — Wolverine Power Cooperative (Wolverine) promoted Jonathan Johnson to vice president of engineering and technical services.
Johnson will lead Wolverine’s dedicated group of engineers and CAD employees and their important contribution to the cooperative’s Five-Year Work Plan. Additionally, he will serve as the senior leader of the Technical Services field crews.
“Jon continues to develop as a leader of people,” said Wolverine CEO Eric Baker. “He builds on his well-respected foundation of engineering talent and his core belief in designing Wolverine facilities for the long-term. I look forward to watching him grow in this important role for Wolverine.”
Johnson started with Wolverine in 2011. Serving in the roles of electrical engineer, senior engineer and station engineering manager, he’s been instrumental in the continued design and maintenance of a reliable transmission system that members can depend on. Johnson holds a Bachelor’s of Science in electrical engineering with a focus on power systems, and is a licensed professional engineer in Michigan.
“Wolverine has been an amazing place to establish a career,” said Johnson. “I’m grateful to be surrounded by the many great people that are Wolverine, and look forward to integrating with the technical services groups and helping to foster the development of future leaders.”
