Conservation Districts have been selling seedlings on an annual basis since the 1990s to provide our communities with easy access to trees, shrubs and fruit that support agriculture, the timber industry, habitat restoration and general landscaping needs. Plants sold are known to grow in the northern Lower Peninsula.
District catalogs contain details regarding soil conditions, sun exposure and general growth information for each species, giving buyers the confidence the plants they purchase can grow in the intended area. Order deadlines are approaching fast and the stocks are depleting.
Missaukee Conservation District’s order deadline is April 14. Its online store is updated daily and orders are also accepted through the mail. So far, Missaukee Conservation District has sold over 12,000 trees/shrubs. Missaukee’s most popular tree this year is Norway spruce, which sold out early on. There are 12 species in total out of stock, but the conservation district still has many desirable species left to order. Visit the store at missaukeecd.org or call 231-839-7193 to place your order.
Orders are picked up and the sale of any remaining stock will be on April 28 at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 29 at 9 a.m. to noon (or until supply runs out) at MSU AgBio Research Station 5401 W. Jennings Road, Lake City.
Missaukee Conservation District has volunteer opportunities the week of April 24 to help package up orders and ensure sale days go smoothly. Lunches are provided to volunteers.
Osceola-Lake Conservation District’s order deadline is Thursday, April 6, at 2 p.m. Osceola-Lake has sold over 41,000 trees/shrubs so far and is currently out of a significant number of species. When placing an order, it would be best to call their office at 231-465-8012 to check availability. Osceola-Lake’s most popular tree is red pine, with Norway spruce as a close second. Orders are to be picked up at Paris Park Fish Hatchery, 22203 Northland Dr., Paris tentatively on April 28 and 29. Customers will receive confirmation sometime after they have ordered.
Wexford Conservation District’s order deadline is April 14. Many species from Wexford are sold out as well. Popular trees this year were Norway spruce, white pine, white swamp oak, hazelnut, apricots and pears. If you have questions call 231-775-7681, ext. 3. Orders will be picked up on April 27 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 29 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Wexford County Fairgrounds Livestock Barns, 1320 N. Mitchell St., Cadillac.
If you need assistance picking the right tree or shrub for your property, contact the conservation district in your county.
Upcoming Events
Hardwood Marking for Landowners: cost $30.
Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dymek Property, near Rhoby Road and M-66, Lake City.
Contact Larry Czelusta at larry.czelusta@macd.org or 231-775-7681 ext. 3 to register.
It’s All Connected! Sustainable Landscaping to Promote Wildlife
Friday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to noon, Reed City Depot, 200 N. Chestnut Street, Reed City.
Presented by Vicki Sawicki of the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Network
Barn Quilt Painting Workshop: cost $25 (no barn needed!)
Thursday, May 25, at 6 p.m., Missaukee CD Community Room, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
Register at MissaukeeCD.org/workshops or mail a $25 check made out to Missaukee Conservation District to the address above.
Sara Huetteman is the Education Coordinator for Missaukee Conservation District. For more information and to schedule educational opportunities, contact Sara at 231-839-7193, sara.huetteman@macd.org, or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District office, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
