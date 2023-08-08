The opportunity to add native trees and shrubs to your property this fall is fast approaching. Michigan conservation districts help landowners plant millions of trees each year. Many of our customers have an annual tradition of planting trees each year with family and friends. If this is a tradition you would like to start, we are here to help guide you through the process. Now is a great time to contact our staff of resource professionals to find out what management options may be available to reach your goals for your property.
The Osceola-Lake Conservation District is having a fall seedling and potted plant sale. Ordering deadline for the seedling sale is Monday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m. The pickup date is Friday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, 1-to-3-gallon potted trees and shrubs will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Potted stock will be priced at $15 to $20. Potted species offered include: white pine, northern white cedar, blue spruce, white spruce, red maple, hazelnut, ninebark and elderberry.
“To plant trees is to give body and life to one’s dreams of a better world.” — Russell Page
Fall is a great time to plant trees as long as they are planted in the correct soil, heavy clay should be avoided. Fall brings lower temperatures and increased moisture in the soil, reducing the need for supplemental watering. Late September to November is the optimal time to plant. Fall plantings allow trees to acclimate to the site and establish their roots before facing the summer heat in their new location. Soil temperatures are warmer in fall than spring, helping aid in root establishment before going dormant in winter. Weed control is still important, weed mats or mulch should be considered. The number one cause of seedling mortality is grass and weed competition.
Tree diversity is an important consideration in protecting forests. Forest stands that have less diversity are more susceptible to disease and pests. One of the most recent examples of the need for diversity is the death of the ash tree. The Emerald Ash Borer was first detected in Michigan in 2002. In Michigan, millions of ash trees have been killed and some projections predict the death of billions of ash trees in North America. Still visible in forests and yards today, the ash tree is a stark reminder of the challenges forests face.
There are many other reasons to promote tree diversity. Everyone can appreciate spring blossoms and the fall foliage that central Michigan has to offer. Expanding spring bloom periods and increasing fall colors can be a function of simply increasing the tree diversity on your property.
Tree diversity also benefits the ecosystem. From bacteria and mycorrhizae in the soil to bird and insect species, tree diversity benefits the most forms of life by providing a mix of diverse food and cover throughout the year.
Tree diversity can also be incorporated for the seasonal needs of wildlife. Conifers can be planted to provide thermal and bedding cover during fall and winter.
Ordering deadline for seedlings is Monday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. Pick-up date is Friday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pickup location is the Paris Park Fish Hatchery, 22090 Northland Drive, Paris, MI. Potted 1-to-3-gallon stock will also be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, prices range from $15 to $20. If you have any questions, contact the Osceola-Lake Conservation District at 231-465-8012 or email mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org. Additional information, including order form and species availability can be found at osceolalakecd.org. Thank you for supporting local conservation.
