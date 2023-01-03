Conserving our natural resources is a great way to get outside and do some work on your land. The staff in your local USDA office is willing to assist you with questions related to improving the resources on your farm, forest or grasslands.
To assist with voluntary, incentive-based conservation work, the USDA provides financial assistance through various conservation programs. The Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) is one such program.
CSP provides annual payments for five years to maintain the existing level of stewardship and provides payments for additional conservation activities. The stewardship component of the payment is based on the number of resource concerns that you have addressed at the time your application is processed. The concerns that we evaluate are related to Soil, Water, Air, Plants and Animals. There are nine priority concerns evaluated for the crop and pastureland uses, seven on forestlands and four each on your farmstead and other areas that we call associated ag lands.
CSP will pay you $300 per concern addressed on each land use and a per-acre payment of $7.50 per crop acre, $3 per pasture acre and 50 cents per forest acre enrolled annually. Existing contracts that I manage in Osceola and Lake counties have an annual payment of $2,000 to over $6,000. The annual payment process begins in October and payments are typically received by direct deposit within a few weeks of submitting the request.
An additional activity is required to be installed on each land use enrolled in the contract. The activities can be once or over multiple years of the five-year contract. There is a wide range of activities that can be used to address a concern or make enhancements to your management. Some examples include the establishment of pollinator habitat to improve habitat for bees and butterflies that are experiencing a decline in their populations. Improved systems for managing fertility, soil health, pests and grazing are also included as eligible activities.
Forestland owners can increase forest diversity through planting seedlings or managing the number of dead standing trees (snags), which provide habitat for many wildlife species. Others have used the program to implement activities scheduled in their forest management plans.
Participants managing cropland can choose to increase soil health by using cover crops or changing their crop rotation to include high residue crops. There are also enhanced nutrient and pest management activities that can be implemented through the program.
Those with pastures can update their grazing plan to include areas where grass is left to grow as stockpiled forage that is grazed after the forage goes dormant to extend the grazing season and reduce time and energy that would otherwise have been spent baling hay.
To be eligible for this and other USDA programs, the applicant must be in compliance with the Highly Erodible Land and Wetland Conservation provisions of the Farmbill. They must also earn less than the Adjusted Gross Income limitation, which is currently a $900,000 yearly average. If the applicant is a Corporation, Limited Liability Company or other type of entity, then each member must certify their compliance with these rules. Payments to entities will be reduced by the percent share that any non-compliant individuals have in that entity.
The program is based on a competitive selection process where forestland owners compete against other forest owners for funding and agricultural applicants compete for funds with other farms. Selections are based on a ranking score, where those with the highest level of existing and planned stewardship will score highest.
At the end of your five-year contract you have an option to apply for a renewal contract. Renewal contracts require that you complete additional conservation activities. Renewal application selections are also based on competitive process.
If you don’t feel that you’re ready for a five-year CSP contract, the USDA has other programs available to assist you in meeting the goals for your operation and address existing resource concerns. Please feel free to contact your local USDA office to discuss your options.
Greg White is the District Conservationist for the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Osceola & Lake Counties. For more information USDA conservation programs contact Greg by phone at (231) 465-8007, by email at greg.white@usda.gov. The USDA is an Equal Opportunity Provider, Employer and Lender.
