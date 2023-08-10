Consumers looking for proposals to sell Tippy, Hodenpyl dams

Safety, keeping costs down for customers and, if possible, keeping the reservoirs created by dams where Consumers Energy has hydroelectric facilities were common talking points during a virtual press conference Wednesday afternoon.
The utility company held the press conference, which featured Consumers Energy Vice President of Generation Operations Norm Kapala and Consumers Energy Executive Director of Hydro Generation Adam Monroe, after it announced it soon would issue a request for proposal to explore the possibility of selling its 13 hydroelectric facilities. Two of those 13 dams are in the Cadillac area — the Hodenpyl and Tippy dams.
Late last year, Consumers Energy said it would unveil its plan regarding 13 dams scattered throughout the Lower Peninsula sometime in 2023. While the sale was mentioned as one of four possible outcomes, Kapala stressed that no decision has been made in which direction Consumers Energy was going to take.
Monroe also said during the press conference that Consumers Energy is continuing to evaluate all four options equally despite the company seeking the RFP.
“All four are still on the table,” Monroe said.
Last year, the utility company said it has four options available for each of the 13 dams. These options include relicensing the dams and using them to continue power generation; surrendering the license and selling the dams to a third-party owner; removing the dams and returning the river to its natural state; replacing the dam with an alternative structure that may not generate electricity, but maintains the reservoir and structure in place.
During Wednesday’s press conference, Kapala said the preference of the RFP process is to find a single qualified buyer for all 13 facilities but Consumers Energy would be open to other scenarios. It is anticipated that once posted, the RFP will be open until sometime in March 2024.
Monroe also said it is too early in the process to know what a minimum bid would look like but the Michigan Public Service Commission would be involved in evaluation of any potential sale.
While some have stated they want the dams to remain for power generation and others have said they want it to return to the natural state, Consumers Energy said late last year no decisions have been made. That remained the case on Wednesday.
The process only started in August 2022 and the company is looking at each of the dams on a case-by-case basis. Consumers Energy’s 30 to 40-year federal operating licenses on the Muskegon, Manistee, Grand, Kalamazoo and Au Sable rivers are set to expire beginning in 2034 through 2041.
Consumers Energy began working with local officials and meeting with community leaders last year as licenses for the company’s dams begin to expire in 11 years. Consumers Energy’s 13 dams together produce less than 1% of energy used by the energy provider’s nearly 2 million customers and they are several times more expensive than other energy sources.
On Aug. 9, 2022, the utility company announced it was gathering opinions from the public about the 13 dams they own and operate on five Michigan rivers, the Muskegon, Manistee, Grand, Kalamazoo and Au Sable, to help them guide their decisions about the future of those electric generating facilities.
Consumers Energy is planning another series of public community meetings later this summer and into the fall to collect community feedback and discuss what a potential sale of the dams would mean, as well as other options continuing to be considered. Monroe said reports based on the independent community impact studies also likely will be discussed.
In November 2022, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to support conducting an economic impact study of Consumers Energy dams.
The commissioners’ resolution stated the board believed Consumers Energy has the responsibility to fund statewide economic and environmental studies by an independent consultant with expertise in the subject area to gain an accurate picture of the impact on the state and county. The county also supported exploring state and federal grants as funding sources for this study.
On Dec. 19, 2022, Consumers Energy announced it was funding an independent study during the first half of 2023 to determine the contribution of its 13 hydroelectric facilities to communities near those 13 dams scattered across the Lower Peninsula. The study also utilizes the information gathered during community meetings held earlier this year to determine the future of these 13 dams, according to a release by the utility company.
Consumers Energy hired Public Sector Consultants, a Lansing-based nonpartisan consulting firm that specializes in public policy research, to perform the economic study. PSC has longstanding expertise in studying energy and the environment, economic research, public engagement and group facilitation. The firm conducted the 2022 community meetings, too.
At the time, Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield said the impact studies will, at the very least, give the counties and other local units of government an idea of the potential impacts they may face. This will help these units to plan and budget accordingly.
The dates for the upcoming community meetings were not released Wednesday.
