Cool, drizzly weekend

Our brief exposure to summer-like weather ended abruptly this week with a return to downright cold temps on Monday with a pleasant mix of snow and rain to boot. The weather this Thursday and Friday is more typical of mid-April. This weekend, April 22-23, will bring cool, drizzly conditions, however. Daytime temps will only reach the mid-40s with some rain expected on Saturday and some snow flurries on Sunday. Fun. The week ahead looks a little more promising with the appearance of the sun and temps into the 50s during the day. Folks watching the McBain baseball opener last week were definitely enjoying the sunshine and warmth. (Photo by Mike Dunn)
