The final weekend of July appears to be the start of a stretch of cooler-than-average temps. Starting this Saturday, July 29, daytime temps will only reach into the 70s. Saturday night the mercury will dip all the way down into the 40s! Sunday the daytime temps will increase to the upper 70s with nighttime temps in the mid-50s. Same temperature range is expected for Tuesday, the first day of August. It wasn't sweltering on Tuesday, July 25, but it was hot enough for the McBain football players to work up a healthy sweat. A water break during football camp is always welcome! (photo by Mike Dunn)
