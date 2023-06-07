Robin watching nest

We’ve experienced plenty of sunshine recently and an early taste of mid-summer like weather, unfortunately without much rain at all. The hot, dry conditions have continued for a few weeks now. There is some precipitation in the forecast for this weekend, June 10-11, thankfully, and some rain anticipated as well on Monday and Tuesday in the week ahead. Hopefully that will help. Daytime temps have dipped into the 70s recently and overnight temps will continue to dip into the 40s for a while, so keep the warm blanket handy. This vigilant robin has been keeping busy feeding her little ones in the nest and watching out for potential predators. (Photo by Mike Dunn)

