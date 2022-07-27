Cooley School is a public asset. Held in trust by the CAPS Board. This board has invited and welcomed input to the future of Cooley school.
I believe the future of Cooley School should be decided by the best use for the neighborhood first and then the community.
The most positive use for Cooley School, in my opinion, engages the community in the use of the campus. Clearly, apartments reduces access and lacks respect for the neighborhood single family zoning. In the City of Cadillac there are 23 acres in three locations far more suitable than Cooley are verified as available apartment development sites.
The truth plainly stated. It is not financially viable to develop 24 housing units on the Cooley site without at least 50% of the funding from grants. The current grant availability is very questionable for this type of project.
The position of at least one of the school board members stated multiple times as “we could just tear it down.”
I find that position offensive.
I recall the fate of McKinley school; demolished. Due to eight years of neglect and kicking the ball down the road. Until they had a fire. What a waste of community assets.
Cooley School is much more difficult to burn down, tear down or flood down. It will achieve centennial status in 2023. I think the historical society will do a lot to prevent its demolition.
To its credit and the years of faithful service and cherished memories, I appeal to the community of Cadillac to sound off on this apartment zoning issue.
“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” Matthew 7:12
Help your planning commission and zoning board do something very positive for this neighborhood and your community.
Troy D. Baxter
Cadillac
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
Note: The deadline regarding the Aug. 2 election is noon Thursday, July 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.