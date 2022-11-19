Corewell Health presents BEE Award to Reed City security officer

REED CITY — A Corewell Health, formerly Spectrum Health, team member has been recognized with a BEE Award after being nominated by patients for their excellent and compassionate care.
Adam Bozeman, a security officer at Corewell Health Reed City Hospital, was nominated for a BEE Award by a recent patient’s daughter.
“What a sweetheart!” the nomination read. “He was very helpful with my mom who is on oxygen. He helped get her into a wheelchair and because we were an hour early, he got us some water while we waited. He is definitely an asset to the Spectrum Health family, as he is professional and friendly.”
Bozeman received flowers, a pin and certificate during a ceremony on Nov. 10 in Reed City.
Big Rapids and Reed City Hospitals have expanded the recognition program to include the BEE Award, open to all clinical and non-clinical employees, in addition to nurses.
Nominations are open for any Corewell Health employee who regularly goes above and beyond in creating a meaningful experience for patients. The awards are given based on nominations from patients, community members and colleagues.
Nomination forms can be found at any Corewell Health facility or submitted online at: https://www.onlineregistrationcenter.com/brrcdaisybee.
