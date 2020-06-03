EVART -- A portion of Main Street in Evart is closed as firefighters battle a blaze at the Corner Store.
At around 12:20 p.m. Osceola County central dispatch received a call that a fire had begun inside the Corner Store behind a shelf. From there the fire engulfed the building.
Once on scene, emergency responders closed off a portion of Main Street between US-10 and Fifth Street. A portion of Main and Sixth Street will remain closed as clean up continues.
One worker was in the store at the time of the fire and made it out safely according to the store owner Ryan Hopkins.
The Evart Fires and Police departments were aided by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Tustin Fire Department, Reed City Fire Department, Osceola County EMS and the Lincoln Township Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
