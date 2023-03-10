3 COVID deaths recently reported in Wexford, Missaukee counties

CADILLAC — Area counties reported multiple deaths from COVID-19 over the last couple of weeks.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Wexford and Missaukee counties both had confirmed COVID-19 deaths — one in Wexford on Feb. 25, and two in Missaukee on Feb. 19 and Feb. 26.
Prior to Feb. 19, the last time that Missaukee County had a confirmed death from the disease was several months earlier, on Nov. 25, 2022. In Wexford County, the last time there was a confirmed death prior to Feb. 25 was about a month earlier, on Jan. 23.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 113 confirmed deaths in Wexford County, 55 in Missaukee County, 91 in Osceola County and 37 in Lake County. In total, that’s 296 deaths.
During the last seven-day period, there was one new COVID-19 cases in Wexford County, three in Osceola, two in Missaukee and one in Lake, totaling seven cases, which is seven less than the week prior.
As of Wednesday, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported one inpatient with COVID-19, which is the same as it was this time last week. Across the entire Munson Healthcare system, 10 patients were reported as of Wednesday, which is a decrease of two compared to last week.
