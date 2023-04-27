300th death from COVID-19 reported in this region

CADILLAC — Since the beginning of the pandemic, 300 people in the region have lost their lives to COVID-19.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, a death from the disease was confirmed in the last seven days in Wexford County, although it’s difficult to determine from the data when this death occurred, since it could have been reported as a probable death weeks or months ago.
All told, here have been 116 confirmed deaths in Wexford County, 56 in Missaukee County, 91 in Osceola County and 37 in Lake County.
During the last seven-day period, there were four new COVID-19 cases in Wexford County, four in Osceola, zero in Missaukee and three in Lake, totaling 11 cases, which is three more than the week prior.
As of Wednesday, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported one inpatient with COVID-19, which is the same as the week prior. Across the entire Munson Healthcare system, seven patients were reported as of Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated COVID-19 vaccine recommendations.
The newest updates include both recommendations for vaccine/booster eligibility as well as a new vaccination schedule.
“These new, simplified recommendations will make it a lot easier for folks to stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines” said DHD No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “It’s never too late to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”
A summary of the new recommendations is as follows:
• At the time of initial vaccination, depending on the vaccine given, children ages 6 months to 4 years are recommended to receive two to three bivalent mRNA vaccine doses; children ages 5 years are recommended to receive one to two bivalent mRNA vaccine doses.
• People ages 6 years and older, who are unvaccinated or previously received only monovalent vaccine doses are recommended to receive one bivalent mRNA vaccine dose.
• People ages 65 years and older may receive one additional bivalent mRNA vaccine dose four months after their last bivalent vaccine.
The CDC has a tool to help you find out which booster is right for you and at what time. To find out more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html.
For those wanting to schedule their Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster, or any COVID-19 vaccine, visit dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904. If no appointments are available, you may also be able to schedule a vaccine with a pharmacy or your primary health care provider. Additional vaccination sites can be found at https://www.vaccines.gov/search.
