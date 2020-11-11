CADILLAC — All counties in the Cadillac News coverage area continued to add COVID-19 cases Tuesday amidst a surge of cases in the region.
The escalating case numbers have resulted in closures of several local schools; the Cadillac area Chamber of Commerce also announced that staff would be working remotely.
"The COVID-19 cases in the area are rising at an alarming rate. After consultation with health officials, the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce office will be closed beginning (Tuesday, Nov. 11), and the staff will be working from home until further notice. This move will in no way interfere with the scope and flow of Chamber business but, will ensure our staff stay as safe as possible during this upsurge," the Chamber announced in an email.
Tuesday saw Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties adding more than three dozen cases among the four counties.
Wexford County added 20 new cases confirmed by diagnostic testing. Osceola added nine; Missaukee 7 and Lake, three.
Newspaper readers sometimes ask for the number of "active" cases in the newspaper coverage area. Taking that to mean "the number of people who are contagious for COVID-19," the rough answer is "164 in the newspaper's coverage area."
But that answer can be misleading because it's estimated that approximately 40% of the people who have the virus are asymptomatic. People can have the virus without knowing it.
Additionally, the state uses a definition of recovery that can include people who are no longer contagious. The state and the health department's definition is people who are still alive 30 days after confirmation. However, generally speaking, people are contagious for COVID-19 for about 10 days after the onset of symptoms or a positive test sample. Additionally, "recovery" does not necessarily mean the person has fully recuperated, as the effects of the virus can linger.
In Wexford County, there are 68 confirmed and zero probable cases with onset dates that suggest they may still be contagious. It's 42 confirmed and five probable in Osceola County; 35 confirmed and two probable in Missaukee County and 19 confirmed in Lake County.
Another way to consider how much the community is being impacted by the virus is to look at the number of close contacts the health department is aware of. These people are not showing symptoms. People that are showing symptoms but have not tested positive for the virus are considered "probable" cases.
District Health Department No. 10 includes contact tracing information on the department's data dashboard. Wexford County has 72 contacts, while Missaukee County has 38 and Lake County has 22. However, the health department has said in recent weeks that contact tracers are strugging to reach people within 24 hours, so that tally is likely incomplete.
Statewide COVID-19 cases continued rapidly accelerating on Tuesday, adding 6,473 cases over Monday's total and reaching 223,277 since the pandemic began. Deaths reached 7,724, which was an increase of 84 since the day before. The number includes some deaths identified during a review of Vital Rtatistics. There were no new deaths in local counties. The counties in the newspaper's coverage area have lost eight people to COVID-19.
