After rising for several weeks in a row, COVID case numbers dip last week

CADILLAC — Last week, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Nefcy said it appeared as though a plateau had been reached in rising COVID-19 case numbers throughout the state and on Monday, data reported by the health department supports that observation.
After rising for several weeks in a row, the average number of new cases per day within District Health Department No. 10 — which includes Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties — dropped significantly.
Prior to last week, the seven-day average number of cases per day over the last several weeks had increased steadily, from 116 six weeks ago, to 165 five weeks ago, to 233 four weeks ago, to 288 three week ago, to 316 two weeks ago. Last week, that trend changed, with the average being 179.
Three weeks ago, more than 600 new cases of COVID-19 were reported within District Health Department No. 10 in a single day, which is the highest single-day total of the pandemic.
Another massive single-day spike occurred two weeks ago week on Jan. 26, which had 565 — the second-largest spike of the pandemic. Last week, the largest single-day spike occurred on Feb. 2, which had 335 cases, including 34 in Wexford, 11 in Lake, and 14 in Missaukee.
Nefcy commented last week that the downward trend in case numbers and test positivity rates was good news, although she remained cautious in her optimism, as they’ve seen dips like this before that spiked back up again.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at Munson Healthcare also has dropped slightly in recent days.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, the number of cases as of Monday was 79, which is comparable to the peaks of the area’s first two big waves, though not as high as the peak of the delta wave at the end of November, and also a decline of seven patients compared to last Monday.
Since the beginning of February, the number of hospitalizations at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital has hovered between eight and 10.
DHD No. 10 three weeks ago announced the first detected case of the omicron variant in Wexford County, which added one more case this week, bringing the total so far to 10. Three more cases also have been detected in Missaukee County, bringing the total of four. Two cases also have been detected in Lake County. Data on Osceola County cases was not available at press time.
Outbreaks among students were reported last week at three schools in Cadillac: four cases at Cadillac Heritage Christian School, four cases at Forest View Elementary School, and eight cases at Mackinaw Trail Middle School.
Since last week, Wexford County reported six additional deaths from COVID and Osceola county reported three. No additional deaths were reported in Missaukee or Lake counties since last week.
All told, the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 86 in Wexford, 43 in Missaukee, 30 in Lake, and 69 in Osceola. The total number of deaths in all area counties since the beginning of the pandemic is 228.
