Area counties add handful of new COVID-19 cases last week

CADILLAC — A handful of new COVID-19 cases were reported by area counties last week.
During the last seven-day period, there were five new COVID-19 cases in Wexford County, three in Osceola, one in Missaukee and two in Lake, totaling 11 cases, which is four more than the week prior.
Case numbers have been consistently low this year: area counties haven’t had a combined total of new cases per day above 10 since the end of 2022.
No deaths were reported last week in area counties. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 113 confirmed deaths in Wexford County, 55 in Missaukee County, 91 in Osceola County and 37 in Lake County. In total, that’s 296 deaths.
As of Wednesday, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported one inpatient with COVID-19, which is the same as it was this time last week. Across the entire Munson Healthcare system, 11 patients were reported as of Wednesday, which is an increase of one compared to last week.
