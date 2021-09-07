Area long-term care facilities expect to lose employees due to federal vaccine mandate

CADILLAC — Owners and administrators of long-term care facilities in the Cadillac area fully expect that they’ll lose employees if they require staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
President Joe Biden in August announced that his administration will require that nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.
Biden unveiled the new policy in a White House address as the administration continues to look for ways to use mandates to encourage vaccine holdouts to get shots.
“If you visit, live or work in a nursing home, you should not be at a high risk for contracting COVID from unvaccinated employees,” Biden said.
Mike Moffit, owner of Maple Ridge Living Center in Cadillac and co-owner of another facility in Lake City, said they encourage all their workers to get vaccinated and he personally believes it’s the right thing to do.
He does worry, however, that mandating the vaccine among staff members could be more detrimental than it is beneficial in the long run.
For one thing, Moffit said it’s already extremely difficult finding employees in the long-term care industry, which is demanding and requires a certain set of skills, temperament and willingness to work less-than-desirable hours.
“I think we’ll have some staff leave,” Moffit said. “It’s not like we have a pool of employees to draw from ... I think this will put a strain on an already limited (employee) market.”
Not following the mandate isn’t an option, either, as losing Medicare and Medicaid funding would be a big blow to their bottom line, Moffit said.
At the same time, however, without enough employees to run the facility, many nursing homes and assisted living facilities might end up closing their doors or reducing the number of beds they’re able to offer, Moffit said.
“I think there definitely will be some empty beds out there,” Moffit said. “Maybe hundreds of thousands of people out the streets. It’s something (the feds) really need to think about.”
Becky Duncan, executive director of Curry House Assisted Living and Memory Care in Cadillac, said while the mandate won’t immediately effect them, she anticipates that it eventually will.
They currently don’t receive Medicare or Medicaid payments but Duncan said they do receive funding under the Medicaid “Waiver Program.” Duncan said the waiver program tends to follow three to six months behind federal changes to Medicaid.
Initially, Duncan said it may be easier for them to hire new people after the federal mandate goes into effect, as employees from other long-term care facilities in the area will be looking for new jobs.
Once the mandate applies to the waiver program, however, Duncan said they’ll probably lose some staff.
“It’s going to present a challenge,” Duncan said. “The vaccine is the best defense right now against COVID but we also have to respect everyone’s choice with their own health ... and no one likes to be told what to do. It’s scary either way. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”
The Cadillac News reached out to several other nursing homes and assisted living centers in the area for comment on the federal mandate. Representatives of these facilities either didn’t respond to messages or indicated that they wouldn’t know until later how the mandate would effect them.
The new mandate, in the form of a forthcoming regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, could take effect as soon as this month.
Hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers are not vaccinated, according to federal data, despite those facilities bearing the brunt of the early COVID-19 outbreak and their workers being among the first in the country to be eligible for shots.
It comes as the Biden administration seeks to raise the costs for those who have yet to get vaccinated, after months of incentives and giveaways proved to be insufficient to drive tens of millions of Americans to roll up their sleeves.
In just the past three weeks, Biden has forced millions of federal workers to attest to their vaccination status or face onerous new requirements, with even stricter requirements for federal workers in frontline health roles, and his administration has moved toward mandating vaccines for the military.
Biden has also celebrated businesses that have mandated vaccines for their own workforces and encouraged others to follow, and highlighted local vaccine mandates as a condition for daily activities, like indoor dining.
The new effort seems to be paying off, as the nation’s rate of new vaccinations has nearly doubled over the past month. More than 200 million Americans have now received at least one dose of the vaccines, according to the White House, but about 80 million Americans are eligible but haven’t yet been vaccinated.
Mark Parkinson, the president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, praised the Biden decision, but called on him to go further.
“Vaccination mandates for health care personnel should be applied to all health care settings,” he said. “Without this, nursing homes face a disastrous workforce challenge.”
Last year CMS used similar regulatory authority to prohibit most visitors from nursing homes in an effort to protect residents.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
