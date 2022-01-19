Area positivity rate continues to rise even as hospitalizations drop

CADILLAC — The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cadillac currently is at the lowest level seen in several months..
As of Tuesday, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported six COVID-19 patients; which is the fewest number of patients since the middle of September, at the beginning of the area’s third big wave.
Health care professionals and public health officials say it’s only a matter of time, however, before those numbers start to go back up again.
During a virtual press conference Tuesday, Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer of Munson Healthcare, said the state’s 14-day COVID positivity rate currently is 32.3%. This region is lagging behind the statewide 14-day positivity average — at 22.5% — but with the seven-day average at 35.2%, it likely won’t be staying that way for long, Nefcy said.
The rise in case positivity rates is tied to the arrival of the omicron variant, which has been estimated to be 2-5 times more contagious than the delta variant, which itself was 2-3 times more contagious than the original strain of the virus.
Nefcy pointed out that while hospitalizations have been declining in recent weeks, inpatient volumes across the entire hospital system still are 15% higher than this time last year, and the number of hospitalizations from COVID are 67% higher. From December to the middle of January, Nefcy said one in six patients admitted to the hospital were COVID patients.
So far, omicron seems to lead to less severe sickness than delta and the original strain of the virus; but due to so many more people becoming infected with the omicron variant, Nefcy said a certain percentage still will develop serious complications and need to be treated, which will drive up hospitalizations once again.
Indeed, while the number in patients in Cadillac has fallen, Nefcy said hospitalizations across the entire health care system have edged up slightly in recent days, which likely is a sign of things to come.
Given omicron’s contagiousness, public health officials have been re-emphasizing the importance of wearing masks and getting vaccinated, especially if you are in close contact with someone who is at higher risk if they are exposed to the virus.
Dr. David Gordon, physician chief of cancer services at Munson Healthcare, said one of the biggest frustrations they encounter is when a caregiver of someone who is being treated for cancer refuses to get vaccinated.
Gordon said what those caregivers don’t understand is how much danger they may be putting their loved one in, even if the patient themselves is vaccinated, because being immune compromised prevents those patients from mounting the same immune response to the vaccine as a healthy person does.
Nefcy confirmed that patients hospitalized with COVID who were previously vaccinated typically have a host of other medical issues besides COVID, including co-morbidities, obesity, advanced age and cancer.
Initial data from Munson hospitals also indicates that the booster shot provides more protection than the original dose of the vaccine: among the 33 vaccinated COVID patients, only five had received the booster, and among the 10 in the intensive care unit and on ventilators, none had received the booster.
Pediatric hospitalizations also have been rising across the state as the omicron variant spreads among younger people.
Nefcy said so far they haven’t noticed a significant uptick in these cases in this area, although the fear is that once case rates in the region catch up with what they’re seeing statewide, more kids in Northern Michigan will get seriously ill.
In response to the newest surge of cases, the Michigan State Medical Society on Tuesday issued a statement urging legislators to release the remaining federal COVID relief funds.
“It’s time for Michigan’s lawmakers to finish the work that was started in 2021 and move a plan forward to spend the billions in federal COVID-19 relief funds,” said Dr. Pino Colone, president of the Michigan State Medical Society.
“Michigan is presently in the midst of yet another record-setting surge in COVID hospitalizations. If there were ever a time Michigan’s patients and providers needed additional support, this is certainly it.
“With nearly $5.7 billion at their disposal, Michigan lawmakers have an incredible opportunity to make a substantial difference in our battle against this raging pandemic. It’s time these funds are used as intended: to provide relief. By working together, the legislature and governor can do a great deal to provide the vital support we need by using these resources to boost vaccinations, expand COVID-19 screening and testing, increase contact tracing and disease surveillance, support medical education, and finally, provide staffing assistance and training that can help alleviate the burden on our overly strained health care systems and workers.”
